"Not Sapphira robbed AGAIN": RuPaul's Drag Race fans think she deserved the win in snatch game 

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, episode 8, featured the queens competing in the iconic main challenge called the Snatch Game. In the episode, which aired on Friday, February 23, Xunami Muse was sent packing.

Snatch Game is a Drag Race parody of the game show Match Game that tests the contestants' skills at celebrity impersonation and improvisational comedy. Plane Jane and Sapphira Cristal gave a neck-to-neck competition to each other, but ultimately the former was announced as the winner this week.

However, fans were not entirely pleased with the judges' decision, as they thought Sapphira Cristal outperformed Plane Jane. A netizen, @hausofkingz, wrote on X:

"Not Sapphira robbed AGAIN….I think she definitely won snatch game! I will say Plane Jane did really good in snatch game as well but I laughed more at Sapphiras performance lol."

Many viewers believed the judges did not do justice to Sapphira, accusing them of "overlooking" her.

What happened on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 8?

Expand Tweet

Before the Snatch Game, the remaining nine contestants were tasked with the mini-challenge titled "Reading Is Fundamental." The queens had to roast one another to impress the judges and after their critiques, RuPaul selected Xunami Muse as the winner of the mini-task, awarding her a monetary prize of $2500.

Later, the queens competed in the maxi-challenge, which required them to dress up like celebrities or imaginary characters and answer questions to entertain and keep RuPaul laughing. As the contestants began preparing for the challenge, RuPaul introduced them to a special guest, Chad Michaels, a famous Cher impersonator and All Stars season 1 winner.

The queens displayed a diverse range of their talents, with Dawn dressed up as Megan McCain, Mhi'ya's Shaquita, Morphine's Anna Delvey, Nymphia's Jane Goodall, Xunmai Muse's The Gold Tooth Fairy, and Q's Amelia Earhart. But it was Sapphira Cristal dressed up as James Brown and Plane Jane's impersonation of Jelena Karleusa that stole the show.

Eventually, Plane Jane was announced as the winner, marking her second victory after her explosive premiere performance. However, many viewers felt Sapphira deserved the win as they loved her costume change and hilarious antics. Fans of the Emmy-winning reality show expressed that they were "shocked, disappointed, and disgusted" that Sapphira was "robbed" of the victory.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 8 sent queen Xunami Muse packing home. The New York queen played safe during most of her journey on the Emmy-winning reality show. She landed in the bottom spot during the premiere episode and managed to avoid it until this week.

Despite winning the mini-challenge, her lackluster creation of the Gold Tooth Fairy failed to impress the judges, and she became the sixth queen to be eliminated from MTV's hit reality series.

The 8 queens who survived this week are Dawn, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, and Sapphira Cristal. In the next episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, all the remaining contestants will take part in a contest titled "See You Next Wednesday," with Kaia Gerber as a guest judge.

The ultimate winner of the competition series earns the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and takes home the whopping grand prize of $200,000.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 9 will be released on Friday, March 1, at 8 pm ET on MTV.