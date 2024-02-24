“NATURAL DISASTER”: RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Xunami Muse’s elimination

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment, the cast competed in a mini-challenge, a maxi challenge, and walked the runway with unique and new looks to impress the judges.

Fans also saw a Drag Race alum make a special appearance to encourage the remaining queens about life in drag. As part of the mini challenge, they had to roast one another and Xunami Muse came on top. This was followed by the famous Snatch Game, which left fans a little disappointed.

However, the ultimate let down for episode 8 was the eliminated contestant, who fans didn't think deserved to go home. Although Muse won the mini challenge, her performance during the rest of the episode was not up to the mark, and she found herself in the bottom with Morphine. After the lip sync battle, Xunami Muse sashayed away from the MTV competition.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the latest elimination and were disheartened to see the drag queen go home. One person, @blaiser8201 wrote on X:

"NOOOO NOT XUNAMI THIS IS A NATURAL DISASTER TO MEEEE."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 fans upset over Xunami Muse's elimination

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a new episode this week on February 22, 2024. During Friday's segment, the remaining nine queens competed in a series of challenges before one of them was eliminated from episode 8.

The segment started with a mini-challenge, the Reading challenge, during which the cast members had to roast one another to win a mini prize. Out of all the contestants, Xunami Muse's read or roast was the best and she became the winner of the task.

This was followed by the famous Snatch Game, during which the cast members impersonated famous personalities. While some of the queens chose well-known personalities, others opted to impersonate imaginary characters. Xunami Muse chose to be the Gold Tooth Fairy, an imaginary character that landed her at the bottom of the crop, while Plane Jane as Jelena Karleusa won the maxi challenge.

The category for the runway looks was Dancing Queen, and RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 contestants had to create outfits inspired by the same. Xunami Muse presented a Salsa outfit but failed to impress.

Plane Jane bagged another win by having the best outfit of the night while Morphine, Numphia, and Xunami found themselves in the bottom. Morphine and Xunami Muse, who were extremely close as friends while in the competition, went up against each other as they danced to I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Xunami was eliminated from the competition. Fans of the MTV show took to social media to react to the same.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return next week with a brand new episode on Friday.