“BULLSH*T”: RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 fans enraged by Megami’s elimination

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment, The Sound of Music, the cast put on a grand musical performance of RuPaul's songs.

The remaining 10 cast members were informed about the upcoming maxi challenge by RuPaul, who told them that during episode 7, they would have to act, dance, sing, and lip-sync for their lives. They also had to walk the runway with looks in the category of "I Could Buy Myself Flowers."

While the queens' looks were appreciated, Mhi'ys Iman LePaige and Megami found themselves at the bottom and the latter sashayed away after the lip sync battle.

Fans took to social media to react to her elimination and were angered that RuPaul sent her packing. One person, @RealMichaelWT wrote on X:

"THIS IS BULLSH*T, MEGAMI SHOULD'VE STAYED!"

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return with another episode next week on MTV.

RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Megami's exit

RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Megami's elimination (Image via X/@RealMichaelWT)

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 7 started with the queens returning back to the Werk Room after last week's elimination. This was followed by Rank a Queen. During the mini-challenge, the queens had to fight for a part of their choice in the upcoming maxi challenge.

Megami and Q both wanted the same part and dueled it out in a match of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Q won the face-off and won the part of her choice. After learning their lines and dialogue, RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 cast members met with Adam Shankman, who helped them get their act in order. Adam was joined by Melissa McCarthy from Mike and Molly as she assisted the director and hyped up the drag performers.

During the Rusical, the cast performed their parts, some better than the others. Plasma was the best of the lot with her reading roll and was named the top performer of the week. This was followed by episode 7's runway looks and Megami paid homage to Madonna's 1984 VMAs appearance.

Mhi'ya, Megami, and Morphine were the bottom queens and RuPaul saved Morphine from going into the lip sync battle. The other two battled it out to Flowers by Miley Cyrus.

Megami was sent packing, but fans were disheartened by the decision and took to social media to voice their opinion.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The queens who are still in the running are Dawn, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristal, and Xunami Muse. Sapphira and Plane Jane won immunity during the season premiere and while Sapphira used her immunity last week, Plane Jane's immunity is still with her.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return with another episode next week on MTV.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE