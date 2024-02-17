“Gender reveal party gone wrong”: RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 fans roast RuPaul’s outfit

Episode 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired on Friday, February 16, 2024. It saw the queens competing in The Sound of Rusic, a musical that combined elements of The Sound of Music and Pitch Perfect.

Melissa McCarthy appeared as a special guest and opened up about starting her career with drag. After the rusical, the queens walked the runway, and the category was "I Could Buy Myself Flowers." While fans took to social media to praise the drag contestants for the looks they put on, they mocked RuPaul for her ensemble.

A netizen, @Benjadumb, wrote on X:

"Ru, what is this look. It looks like a gender reveal party gone wrong."

RuPaul's Drag Race fans unimpressed with Mama Ru's look

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode this week. On Friday's episode of the MTV show, titled, The Sound of Rusic, the cast put on a grand musical performance as part of their maxi-challenge, followed by runway looks.

The 10 remaining contestants returned to the Werkroom and read an emotional goodbye message from Geneva Karr, who was eliminated last week. The following day, RuPaul told them about the upcoming maxi challenge and how they would be required to memorize lines, act, dance, and lip-sync live throughout episode 7.

The contestants then deliberated the roles, Q and Megami both wanted to play Baroness Bronn, and Q won the part. While Plasma landed the lead role, Morphine Love Dion and Sapphira Cristal both wanted it as well.

Later in the episode, Adam Shankman joined the season 16 cast to help them learn their steps. Melissa McCarthy also made a special appearance on the show as she assisted Adam on set.

The actor opened up about her past with drag and how it inspired her career in entertainment. McCarthy told the cast members that she adored them and what they did.

"Drag is a big part of why I have a career. I was going to drag shows when I shouldn't have been, and it literally gave me the courage to get up on stage. I started in drag, I started in a big old red wig called Miss Y."

The guest added that she felt proud when she saw the drag queens "carve out" their stage. She thanked them and noted that she was rooting for the contestants.

On the runway, before the queens served their final looks, RuPaul walked the runway. She wore a pink and blue outfit with a big afro wig. While RuPaul's Drag Race contestants' runway looks were praised online, Mama Ru's were not so much.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.

