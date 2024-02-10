RuPaul's Drag Race season 16: Full list of cast members

RuPaul's Drag Race has been a fan favorite since its 2009 release because of the grandeur it serves, coupled with the empowerment of drag culture. Its adaptation in various other countries is a testament to its popularity and need.

RuPaul's Drag Race is in its 16th installment and is so far giving what is expected of it. The show, which judges its queen contestants based on competitions centered on drag culture, not only has a fan following of its own but also the queens.

The season, which premiered on January 5, has seen four eliminations so far, with Hershii Liq-Cour Jeté, Mirage, Amanda Tori Meating, and Geneva Karr leaving the show. The season, which started with 14 contestants, now has 10 competing for the $200,000 winning prize.

All the contestants on season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race

1) Geneva Karr

Geneva is the first queen on RuPaul's Drag Race to be born in Mexico. Hailing from Brownsville, Texas, Geneva Karr's parents worked hard to get their family to the US. Geneva was eliminated in episode 6 after she lost her lip sync battle to Mhi'Ya Iman Le'Paige.

2) Amanda Tori Meating

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Amanda is a wig stylist. Having done wigs for former Drag Race winner Sasha Colby and some of Beyoncé's dancers, Amanda was to take the stage by storm, which she did, before getting eliminated after losing her lip-sync battle with Q.

3) Mirage

Mirage is known for her stripper moves as she struts her way in seven-inch heels. She is also a Mexican beauty, hailing from Sin City, Las Vegas, Nevada. She lost to her fellow Mexican girl, Geneva, in the lip-sync battle, which was a shocker for RuPaul fans.

4) Hershii LiqCour-Jeté

Hershii is a sensation in Los Angeles, California, for her performances alongside her sister and former Drag Race star Kornbread Jeté. She parents two young children when she is not slaying as a queen. She got eliminated in the first round after losing the lip-sync to Geneva Karr.

5) Dawn

Dawn is known for her elevated makeup and dressing sense that she herself designs and creates. Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Dawn's artistry is expected to take her straight to the finals.

6) Megami

Megami also hails from Brooklyn, New York, and started her drag journey by attending conventions like the CominCon. From there, she started inculcating design and artistry in her being and mastered the Nuyorican culture, which is Spanish for New York.

7) Mhi'Ya Iman Le'Paige

Mhi'Ya is known for her flips, tricks, and stunts, which were most seen in her last lip-sync battle with Geneva Karr, which sent the latter packing. Mhi'Ya comes from Miami, Florida, and is a strong lip-sync contender.

8) Morphine Love Dion

Also hailing from Miami, Florida, Morphine is a self-proclaimed 'It Girl of Miami.' She also appeared in music videos of several icons, like Bad Bunny and Maluma, after getting famous for doing makeup tutorials on YouTube.

9) Nymphia Wind

Nymphia became the first queen on RuPaul's Drag Race to hail from Taiwan. She came to the United States, New York, to get a stage for her talent and increase her fanbase of 'Banana Believers,' a term she gave herself because of her love for the color yellow.

10) Plane Jane

Plane Jane was raised in Boston, Massachusetts, but has Russian roots. She is known for her glamour and her quick-wittedness. Plane Jane has been competitive since her childhood, as she has participated in several ballroom dancing competitions.

11) Plasma

Circling among the top contenders, Plasma takes her inspiration from vintage fashion. Representing New York, Plasma is on RuPaul's Drag Race because she wants to do justice to her divas, Barbara Streisand, Judy Garland, and Julie Andrews.

12) Q

Hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, Q has been a theater artist for a long time. With her talent in theater, costumes became her specialty. She has done costumes for several former Drag Race stars and has finally come to show her drag prowess on the show.

13) Sapphira Cristál

Sapphira Cristál is a musician and singer who has a six-octave vocal range. This beauty from Philadelphia studied music, vocal singing, and opera and now delivers stellar performances on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16.

14) Xunami Muse

Xunami describes herself as a 'knock-off Naomi Campbell' because of her modeling mastery. Originally from Colón, Panama, Xunami moved to New York to grow her talent and found Kandy Muse, who mentored her.

Now it is for the fans to see which of these queens stay put and adorn the finale with their presence.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 air on MTV, every Friday, at 8 pm ET.

