“A LEGEND”: RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 fans cheer for Chad Michaels

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode this week on Friday, February 23, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the cast compete in a mini-challenge, a maxi challenge, and serve looks on the runway.

The segment was one of the much-awaited ones as it featured the famous Snatch Game segment as the main challenge, during which the drag queens had to dress up as famous personalities, or in Xunami Muse and Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige's case, imaginary characters. They all had to answer questions to keep Mama Ru on her toes.

While fans were disappointed with the maxi challenge being cut short, they were pleasantly surprised by the special guest appearance on the episode as Chad Michaels, a fellow Drag Race alum and Cher impersonator, greeted them in the werk room.

Fans were ecstatic about the alum's appearance during the segment and took to social media to express their happiness. One person, @symonyay, wrote on X:

"A LEGEND GRACES THE WORKROOM CHAD MF MICHAELS."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 fans react to Chad Michaels' guest appearance

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode on Friday, February 22, 2024. During the segment, the remaining nine drag queens competed in the challenges and served looks on the runway.

RuPaul greeted the season 16 cast in the werkroom, where he told them about the tasks at hand and got them ready for episode 8's mini-challenge, the Reading Challenge. During the task, the queens had to "read" each other, which meant they had to roast one another to win.

This was followed by the maxi challenge, the Snatch Game, during which they had to dress up as celebrities (and imaginary) characters and answer questions to keep Mama Ru laughing.

As the RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 contestants were getting ready for the Snatch Game, RuPaul made an appearance once again, but this time, he wasn't alone. He introduced the queens to a very special guest, Chad Michaels, the All-Stars season 1 winner and famous Cher impersonator.

"Here, all the way from her penthouse suite from the Drag Race Hall of Fame, it's Chad Michaels," RuPaul announced.

The iconic alum entered the werk room, noting that the "traffic from Malibu" was a "b*tch" as the season 16 cast cheered for the Drag Race alum. The former cast member spoke to the cast and offered them advice about drag.

The queens then competed in the Snatch Game, where the characters were as follows:

Dawn: Meghan McCain

Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige: Shaquita (Trina's imaginary cousin)

Morphine Love Dion: Anna Delvey

Nymphia Wind: Jane Goodall

Plane Jane: Jelena Karleusa

Plasma: Patti LuPone

Q: Amelia Earhart

Sapphira Cristal: The Gold Tooth Fairy (an imaginary character)

Xunami Muse: James Brown

While fans were disappointed with the Snatch Game, they took to social media to express how happy they were to see Chad Michaels on RuPaul's Drag Race once again.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return next week with another episode on MTV.