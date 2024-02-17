Who was eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 7? Remaining contestants and more details explored

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, has hooked viewers with its new challenges, exciting storylines, and episodes full of drama. The Emmy award-winning reality television show is a competition series in which 14 drag queens compete for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar and the grand prize of $200,000.

Since its premiere on January 5, 2024, seven episodes have already been released and up until now, five drag queens have been eliminated from the competition and sent home. In episode 7, Megami's departure was no surprise after she found herself in the bottom spot with her fellow competitor Mhi'ya.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 7, titled The Sound of Rusic, was released on Friday, February 16, 2024, on MTV, and the official episode synopsis reads as follows:

"This season's Rusical is set high in the Swish Alps, as a young queen called Mariah goes in search of a musical outlet for her inner freak; director Adam Shankman guest judges."

The fifth contestant to be eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 is Megami

Elimination details

Following RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 7, RuPaul introduced the contestants to a new main challenge - the Rusical, where the competing drag queens had to drag up The Sound of Music with The Sound of Rusic.

When it was time to assign roles, Megami found herself being the third choice after she confronted Q about becoming an opponent.

During the rehearsal, Megami was seen struggling with the choreography, and her bridal runaway stained dress had already been done multiple times before. As the challenge requirement was to showcase a new original idea, Megami failed to do so. Hence, being at the bottom spot was the reason why Megami had to eventually exit the competition.

Plasma, having a musical theatre background, secured the lead role on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 7 and has now become the first queen to win twice for an individual performance.

Remaining contestants

Nine out of 14 drag queens are still in the game. This includes:

Dawn

Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige

Morphine Love Dion

Nymphia Wind

Plane Jane

Plasma

Q

Saphire Cristal

Xunami Muse

Five contestants who have been eliminated from the competition so far are:

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté

Mirage

Amanda Tori Meating

Geneva Karr

Megami

The next two episodes, 8 and 9, will determine which drag queens will be at the top, one step closer to the grand prize and the reputable title of America's Next Drag Superstar.

As per the official series description, each participant's ability to show their "nerve, charisma, talent, uniqueness" will secure their position in the competition in front of the panel of judges alongside RuPaul. The description reads:

"On this Emmy Award-winning reality competition series, a new set of talented queens face off in design and performance challenges in hopes of being crowned America's Next Drag Superstar."

It continues:

"Drag performers from across the U.S. come together to compete in the art form's biggest contest, in which one queen will show RuPaul and her panel of judges the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to be America's Next Drag Superstar."

All previous episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 are available on MTV's original broadcasting network. The upcoming RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 8 is set to be released on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 8/7c exclusively on MTV's official website or MTV app.

