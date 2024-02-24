“Cringe fest”: RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 fans react to Snatch Game segment

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired episode 8, titled Snatch Game, this week on Friday, February 23, 2024. This episode featured the much anticipated Snatch Game challenge, where the contestants dressed up as different celebrities and answered burning questions by Mama Ru.

The objective of the game was to be as funny and entertaining as possible to become the winner. While fans eagerly waited for the segment to air, they were disappointed by the performances of the Drag Queens this year. Following the release of the episode, fans took to social media to voice their opinions. A netizen, @mmart925, wrote on X:

"This seasons Snatch Game was another cringe fest. These girls should be required to do a 2 min audition with a character moving forward to get on a show."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 fans slam Snatch Game challenge

In Friday's episode, the remaining RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 drag queens competed in the mini-challenge, Reading Is Fundamental, followed by the famous Snatch Game as the main challenge. As part of the mini-challenge, the nine queens "read" the other queens, which meant that they roasted one another. Xunami Muse emerged as the winner of this segment.

For the Maxi Challenge, the queens prepared themselves for the much-awaited Snatch Game. The segment entailed them transforming into different celebrities while in drag and answering questions to entertain RuPaul and the audience.

Dawn dressed up as Meghan McCain, Mhi'ya Le'Paige as Shaquita, rapper Trina's imaginary cousin, and Morphine Love Dion appeared as Anna Delvey. Nymphia Wind appeared as Jane Goodall, Plane Jane as Jelena Karleusa, Plasma as Patti LuPone, and Q as Amelia Earhart.

Sapphira Cristal came as James Brown, while Xunami Muse dressed up as the Gold Tooth Fairy as RuPaul hosted the segment with the help of the pit crew.

During the challenge, Nymphia Wind, aka Jane Goodall, was accompanied by a chimpanzee puppet, which earned her awkward silence. Plane Jane's character earned her some chuckles from the season 16 host, while RuPaul seemed confused by who Xunami Muse was supposed to be.

While the challenge was one fans often wait for during every season on the MTV show, this season's segment was shorter than the usual time frame it followed in the past. Fans of the show took to social media to react to the challenge, expressing their discontentment.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return next week with a brand new episode on Friday on MTV.