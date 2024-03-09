RuPaul's Drag Race: Who did Plane Jane use her immunity potion for?

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 returned to MTV with episode 10 on Friday, March 8, at 8 pm ET. Titled Werk The World, the latest installment saw the queens competing in yet another verse-writing and dance challenge. But what also became one of the major talking points was Plane Jane’s immunity potion.

The Boston drag queen won the potion during the two-part premiere of season 16 and has been holding on to it ever since. For weeks, the contestants had been speculating about whether Plane Jane would immune herself or use the power to save another queen. In episode 10, Dawn taunted the Boston native for promising the immunity potion to Nymphia but failing to do it in action.

Eventually, RuPaul's Drag Race viewers saw Plane Jane using the power for Nymphia Wind, who struggled throughout the challenge this week.

Plane Jane’s immunity potion drama on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16

In the maxi-challenge of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10, the queens were tasked to pen down their original verse to the song, Power. A few contestants knew exactly what they were going to do - Lift Every Voice and Sing, the Black National Anthem, became Sapphira’s inspiration, whereas Dawn emphasized self-help elements in her verse.

Amid the rising competition, Nymphia Wind seemed lost and had no ideas. The Taiwanese-American drag star admitted she received help from Megami during the girl-group challenge, where the queens had to write and perform original verses for RuPaul’s tracks from his Black Butta album in groups of four. Nymphia Wind’s group, which included Geneva Karr, Megami, and Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige won the challenge.

However, this time, with no help, Nymphia appeared unfocused. At one point during the episode, the queens also took choreography lessons from Jamal Simms. For the runway segment, the contestants had to display a look based on a particular color.

Looking at Nymphia's struggle, Plane Jane offered the immunity potion to her, but in vain. It turned out that the Taiwanese American outperformed the Boston native in this challenge.

During the judges’ critiques, Nymphia earned positive remarks, much better than what Plane Jane received. Amid this, another shocking twist came when it was announced there would be no elimination held in episode 10.

Besides Plane Jane, Sapphira Cristál was also awarded immunity during the premiere, which she used back in episode 6, where the queens were challenged to design dolls based on their drag personas.

During the DollHouse task, each queen had to create two identical outfits which tested their branding, storytelling, and design skills. Saphhira used the power on herself but like Plane Jane, it went to waste, as she did not land in the bottom spot.

With no eliminations happened in the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, Morphine and Sapphira secured the top spots, with the latter announced as the winner this week. In the next episode, the seven queens: Dawn, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Q, and Sapphira Cristál will return to the werk room to compete in another challenge.

The ultimate winner of the Emmy-winning competition series will earn the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and take home the whopping grand prize of $200,000.

