"Producers were PRODUCING": Latest twist shocks RuPaul's Drag Race fans

Note: The following article contains spoilers for RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode this week on Friday, March 8, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the cast compete in a performance challenge and serve unique looks on the runway in the category 'True Colors.'

Before the judges critique, Plane Jane used her immunity potion on a fellow contestant and saved Nymphia Wind. While the contestant was saved from having to lip sync, others were still at the risk of 'sashaying away.'

Plane Jane found herself in the bottom three along with Sapphira and Morphine. That's when RuPaul told Plane Jane that she was safe, and then informed the other two cast members that they had to lip sync but not to remain in the competition but to be crowned the top queen for the week.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and to the twist of no elimination in the latest episode. One person, @deftill wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"The producers were PRODUCING."

No elimination in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10

Expand Tweet

In the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 titled Werq the World, fans saw the remaining queens compete in another challenge.

While the episode didn't have a mini challenge, as part of the main task, the drag queens had to write their own verses on the anthem "Power." This anthem was meant to spread awareness about the importance of voting. They also had to learn choreography for the same for a live performance. This segment was followed by contestants presenting looks inspired by 'True Colors' on the runway.

While all the queens did well, there were some who underwhelmed the RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 judges. During the judges' critique, Michelle Visage noted that Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige was in her element during the 'Power' performance. She added that her runway look was her best so far.

Plane Jane was next and the judges noted that she was 'fun' during the performance. However, Michelle noted that she felt a little let down by the contestant and that she seemed nervous. They further complimented Sapphira, Dawn, Q, and Morphine for their acts.

Expand Tweet

The judges sent the queens backstage so they could deliberate. Judge Jamal Sims compared Morphine to Beyoncé and noted that during the 'Power' performance, his eyes just went to her. When the cast returned to the stage, Mama Ru informed them of her decision. Mhi'ya, Dawn, and Q were safe.

The host told Plane Jane, who used her immunity potion for Nymphia, that the latter "overpowered" her just by a little bit. Later, it was revealed that Plane Jane was also safe. Sapphira and Morphire were the only ones left and RuPaul told them that they were the top 2 queens.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the no elimination twist.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 air every Friday at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.