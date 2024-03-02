"This is bullsh*t": RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Plasma's elimination

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired episode 9 on Friday, March 1. In the latest episode, queen Plasma was sent home, and fans aren't loving it. Titled See You Next Wednesday, the Emmy-winning competition series returned this week with yet another sewing challenge but with a goth twist.

Plasma landed at the bottom alongside Florida-based contestant Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, who didn't even sew her outfit and that's what rubbed fans the wrong way. Viewers do not seem to be happy with the elimination of New York City queen Plasma, who not only had two wins under her belt but it was her first time taking a spot at the bottom.

RuPaul's Drag Race fans have taken to social media to call out the judging panel's critiques, which fans deem highly incorrect. In Plasma's case, many believe she deserved to stay. A user @xChuckJx wrote on X:

"This is bullsh*t…Plasma should have stayed."

How was Plasma eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race season 16?

Fans react to Plasma's eliminations (Image via X/@xChuckJx)

Episode 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race featured all the contestants participating in a sewing competition with simple rules: All the queens had to use only black, white and grey fabrics to channel their inner goth child. Drama arose in the Werk Room when Plane Jane accused Plasma of imitating her inspiration while creating her look for the runway.

In addition to this, things didn't look good for Mh'iya as she lacked sewing skills. Watching her having a hard time, queen Sapphira Cristál offered help to Mh'iya in the design process, a move that other contestants did not appreciate. After judges' critiques without Rate-A-Queen, Q was announced to be the winner, while Mh'iya and Plasma fell to the bottom.

Eventually, the bottom two queens competed for survival in a lip-sync battle. The contestants performed Lady Gaga's smash-hit number Bloody Mary in their last bid to save themselves from danger. Mh'iya presented some surprising elements in her performance by unveiling a wig cap on stage, followed by executing a series of flips.

With Kaia Gerber as guest judge, RuPaul announced her final decision by asking Plasma to sashay away, leaving fans gobsmacked. Viewers of RuPaul's Drag Race have seen Mh'iya land in the bottom spot twice before and this week marked her third time taking the danger spot. On the contrary, Plasma had a good trajectory throughout the season, with this week being her first time in bottom.

Moreover, several fans are highlighting how Mh'iya didn't even stitch her outfit, which the main task was all about.

While Q was the winner of the maxi-challenge, queen Nymphia Wind took victory in the mini-task this week. After Plasma's exit, only seven queens are left behind in the competition series including Dawn, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Q and Sapphira Cristál.

In the next episode, the remaining contestants will return to compete in yet another exciting challenge with Jamal Sims as guest judge and Ts Madison as the alternating judge.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 11, titled Werq the World, will be out next Friday, March 8, 2024, exclusively on MTV.