RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 9: Recap and more details explored

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode this week. Episode 9 started with the queens returning to the Werkroom after Xunami Muse's elimination. They discussed the previous episode and several cast members expressed that Sapphira should have won the Snatch Game.

After a mini challenge, a maxi challenge, and more, fans bid goodbye to another drag queen and the remaining queens lived to see another day.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return next week with another episode on MTV.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16: Plasma gets eliminated

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 9, the remaining contestants returned to the werkroom the next morning, where RuPaul told them about their upcoming mini challenge. As part of their next maxi challenge, they had to participate in the Spit Game, which included them spitting water in response to questions RuPaul asked.

The host asked them questions one by one and they dramatically spat water out to make Mama Ru laugh. Nymphia Wind's exaggeration won her the mini challenge. The RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 host then told the contestants about their upcoming Goth-inspired Maxi challenge. The cast was required to make "neo-goth" looks from scratch and make them stand out to keep their position in the show secure.

While several contestants such as Q, Nymphia, Plane Jane, and Dawn were excited about it being another design challenge, there were several who were worried. Sapphira expressed concern about the challenge since she didn't know much about Goth.

She further pointed out the importance of doing well in the upcoming challenge since she used her immunity portion in the previous episode. Dawn also told the cameras how much she wanted to win. She pointed out that although they were in week 9, she had yet to win a challenge. She described her design as "Beauty and the Beast in a Gothic cathedral, with a chandelier."

Several queens were seen struggling, including Nymphia and Plasma. Dawn expressed concern about Plasma's performance and noted that she tended to get in her head.

"My brain in running off the tracks trying to come up with an idea that will be innovative and new and fresh." Plasma said in a confessional.

The two brainstormed what the contestant could do and Plasma decided on something "new and bold." However, her idea turned out to be similar to what Plane Jane was doing.

Plasma was let down after her conversation with Plane Jane, but Sapphira cheered her up. The contestant reminded her to not let others get in her head. The former wasn't the only one the cast member she helped in the werkroom, as she also helped Mhi'ya sew her dress.

At the runway, the judges heavily critiqued several looks, while Q's Neo Goth look landed her on top. The bottom queens were Plasma, Mhi'ya, and Morphine. RuPaul saved Morphine from the bottom and the other two had to lip-sync for their lives.

The two battled it out to Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary. During the performance, the other queens commented on Mhi'ya removing her wig and letting black rose petals fall. Plane Jane said that she had never seen a "wig reveal into a beanie" on the show before.

Ultimately, Mhi'ya secured her position in the show and eliminated Plasma. RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.