RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a new episode this week on Friday, January 26, 2024. During the segment, the MTV show brought back the RDR Live! segment that was introduced in Drag Race All Stars season 8.

The segment saw the queens adopt different characters and put on multiple skits for the SNL-inspired challenge as Sarah Michelle Gellar appeared as a guest judge in episode 4. While fans disliked the segment in general, they noted one cast member's performance was similar to an All-Star.

Plane Jane, who has previously been called out for copying the All Stars season 8 winner, Jimbo, put on a skit that was almost identical to the winner's RDR Live performance. Fans took to social media to call her out again and slammed her. One person, @melonmilkluvr, wrote on X:

"i have beef w plane jane not bc she’s mean but bc she sits on much too high a horse for someone who’s just a jimbo impersonator without the whimsy #DragRace"

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return next week on Friday at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Fans criticize Plane Jane for allegedly copying Jimbo once again on RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode on Friday, January 26, 2024 during which the queens put on skits. This was followed by a runway inspired by the iconic Cher and her looks over the years.

While trying to decide which characters the cast members should play, Plane Jane and Morphine became competitive as Morphine believed that the season 16 drag queen thought she would overshadow Plane Jane, which is why she didn't want her to take on a specific role.

While showcasing the skit, Plane Jane and Megami played characters similar to a RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars season 8 skit, although RuPaul praised Plane Jane for toning the comedy down, which made the skit funnier.

While fans were impressed with the runway looks, the skits fell short in fans' eyes. They chimed in about how bad the segment was, but zoned in on Plane Jane's performance. They noted that the season 16 contestant's performance was very similar to Jimbo's RDR Live! segment. This is not the first time the cast member was called out for copying the winner, as they previously called her a "knock off."

During the Cher-inspired runway, Plane Jane, Plasma, Nymphia, Sapphira, and Morphine shined the most. Meanwhile, Mhi'ya, Geneva and Mirage were at the bottom. Mhi'ya's inaccurate but hilarious Cher impersonation saved her from going into the lip-sync battle.

The lip-sync song of the episode was Dark Lady by Cher and Mirage wasn't prepared. She told the cast members ahead of the performance that she didn't know the lyrics and despite several pep talks, she was worried.

Although her movements were spectacular, not knowing the lyrics sent her packing. RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return next week with another episode.

