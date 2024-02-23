RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Spoilers: Contestants who are most likely going to be in Top 4

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 has been an enthralling joy ride. The Emmy award-winning reality television show pits 14 drag queens against one another as they look to become America's Next Drag Superstar and win a grand prize of $200,000.

There have been five eliminations thus far. Hershii LiqCour-Jete, Mirage, Amanda Tori Meating, Geneva Karr and Megami's dreams of becoming America's Next Drag Superstar have ended.

Nine contestants remain in the competition and with a chance of winning the whooping $200,000 prize: Dawn, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristal and Xunami Muse.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 8 airs on MTV on February 23 at 8 PM ET. The episode will see one more contestant leave the show.

However, the question on everybody's lips is: which of the nine remaining drag queens will win the competition. We take a look at four of the strongest contenders.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 most likely Top 4

Nymphia

Nymphia is one of only two contestants to win two challenges during RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16. She stole the show during Episode 3 when she strutted down the catwalk as 'Little Boy Blue' to win 'the Mother of All Balls' challenge.

The 27-year-old New York resident also won Episode 5's main challenge when she formed a girl group with Geneva, Megami and Mhi'ya. They didn't put a step wrong when giving their rendition of 'A.S.M.R Lover'.

It's a rarity that a drag queen with two wins during the process doesn't make the finale. Nymphia is also yet to be in the bottom, and she's in good standing to make the top-four heading into episode 8.

Plasma

Plasma's hostessing skills have come into effect during RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16. She's the other contestant who has won two challenges and is also yet to be up for elimination.

The 24-year-old won Episode 4's 'RDR Live' maxi challenge as part of the Barbra-Shop Quartet. Her comedic skills were a joy to watch and impressed Ru.

Plasma also won Episode 7's dynamic Rusical challenge after showing complete commitment to the lead role. She won over judges Ru, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Adam Shankman.

Sapphira

Sapphira is another drag queen who has been keeping fans and judges entertained during RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16. Her first and only main challenge win came during the premiere episode.

The opera singer's musical talents were on display when she battled it out with Q and lip-synced to Beyonce's 'Break My Soul'. That earned her the win for Episode's 1 main challenge and an immunity potion.

Sapphira has consistently rotated around the top with each passing episode and could be expected to make the finale. She has also never been up for elimination but did drink the immunity potion during episode 6.

Plane Jane

Plane Jane may be a dark horse to win the competition, but her villainous character puts her on course to make the top four. The 'authentic Russian drag queen' has won one challenge.

That win came during episode 2, where she outsang Geneva while lip-syncing to Becky G's 'Shower'. Her feisty demeanor has been an interesting subplot throughout the season.

Plane Jane has also been safe the entire season, which is why she ranks just above Q. Let's not forget she also has an immunity potion at hand from winning Episode 2's main challenge.

What can fans expect from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 8?

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 8 airs on Friday (February 23) on MTV at 8 PM ET. This will see each queen impersonate celebrities in a quick-fire comedy game show.

RuPaul's All Stars winner Chad Michaels will be a special guest and actress Kyra Sedgwick will be a guest judge. The queens will also participate in the iconic Reading Challenge, and one contestant will bid farewell.

Fans can catch all previous episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 on MTV's original broadcasting network.