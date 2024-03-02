RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment, fans saw the remaining queens compete in more challenges as they continued to fight for their spot in the race.

The episode started with a mini challenge, during which contestants had to dramatically spit water out of their mouths in response to RuPaul's questions. The most hilarious water spitting won the segment. While Nymphia Wind came on top, she seemed to struggle in the maxi challenge.

RuPaul informed the contestants that they had to come up with Neo-Goth looks for the runway. During this segment, Plasma and Plane Jane were seen using similar material once again. When Plane Jane asked the cast member about her design and whether she copied her, the former told her to "get out" of her workstation. Plane Jane then recalled the previous runway, during which they both served similar looking looks.

Fans took to social media to react to the queens beefing on-screen. One person, @laceycrews04, wrote on X:

"Plane jane being an instrument of chaos for the producers means she will be eligible for 45g of Emmy shavings."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 fans react to werkroom drama

Expand Tweet

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode this week. For episode 9's maxi challenge, the contestants had to compete in another design challenge, but several queens struggled.

While Plane Jane, Dawn, Q, and more, instantly got to work and started designing their Neo-Goth looks for their goth-inspired runway. Plasma, Nymphia, Sapphira, Mhi'ya and more struggled.

Sapphira noted that she didn't know much about goth, while Plasma seemingly let the pressure get to her. While she was figuring out what to do, Dawn offered her opinion and told her that it may be time to do something different and stand out.

Dawn's words made the RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 contestant reconsider her choice as she had already made a "classic Hollywood silhouette." While Plasma decided to do something different and more fringe to her dress, her design turned out to be similar to what Plane Jane was working on.

Expand Tweet

Q told Plane Jane that Plasma was doing a "shreds thing," which made the cast member want to have a conversation with her.

Plane Jane told her about her conversation with Q and Plasma noted that she had no idea what her design was. When the cast member asked whether she could see her design, the former said no.

Plane Jane reminded her of their similar looks in the previous episode and told her that history may repeat itself, implying that judges may like her design better.

"A lovely incendiary comment from Plane Jane. How unexpected." Plasma said while walking away.

She added in a confessional:

"You know what, Gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss. Get out of my station."

Plane Jane told Q that if they ended up having similar dresses once again, Plasma would be the one bearing the brunt of it.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 fans took to social media to react to the drama.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sapphira could see Plasma spiraling and letting the contestants get in her head and gave her a pep talk to help refocus.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.