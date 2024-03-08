RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10 trailer breakdown - 4 major takeaways

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10 will air on Friday, March 8, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. This episode will see the queens put their signing abilities to the test as they bellow political anthems.

Seven queens remain in the competition to be crowned "America's Next Drag Superstar" and win a grand prize of $200,000. This season has been filled with drama, laughter and tons of entertainment for avid fans.

That looks to be the case in RuPaul's Drag Race episode 10 titled 'Werk the World,' with American choreographer Jamal Sims appearing as a guest judge. RuPaul will, of course, be hosting and Ross Matthews, Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley will be on the judging panel.

MTV have released the trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10. We delve into what fans can expect as the competition heats up.

Four takeaways from RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10 trailer

The queens come to terms with Plasma's elimination and Mhi'ya's third lip-sync win

Plasma's elimination in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 9 came as a shock, as she was perhaps viewed as one of the favorites to make the final-four. The 24-year-old New York residing drag queen had won two main challenges.

However, Plasma was beaten by Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige in the lip-sync challenge. Her rendition of "Bloody Mary" by Lady Gaga failed to persuade the judges to keep her in the competition.

The queens left battling it out to win the Reality TV competition regroup following Plasma's shock exit. Q expresses relief at seeing such a top contender leave the proceedings:

"Plasma was just eliminated, and she had two wins, so I'm kinda glad some competition is gone. Plasma leaving says that anybody can go home at any moment, no matter how many wins you have."

The queens were left wowed by the lip-sync especially Mhi'ya's flip. But Morphine Love Dion admits that she thought Mhi'ya would be sent home because her wig fell off during her performance.

Mhi'ya is regretful when reflecting on Plasma's elimination, as she feels they were 'becoming friends'. She acknowledges that the judges will expect more from her after yet another appearance in the bottom-two.

Morphine and Dawn are feeling the pressure as they remain winless

Morphine and Dawn are the only two queens left without a main challenge win. The latter insists they've been performing well but needs to figure out how to get a win.

Plane Jane questions the duo's mentalities heading into the later stages of RuPaul's Drag Race. She said during a confessional interview:

"Morphine and Dawn are the only two girls that don't have wins now, and the pressure is honestly getting to both of those girls."

Morphine vents her frustrations with the situation while in conversation with the group:

"I'm really frustrated that I haven't even been in the top. B***h I wanna win."

There's a bit of friction between Morphine and Mhi'ya after that as they exchange barbs about their performances. It appears that the girls are starting to feel the heat with their hopes of winning the competition at stake.

Q admits to having dreams about the girls

Q puts the competition to one side as she reveals to the group that she has been having "Sexxx dreams" about her co-stars:

"I have to tell you guys one thing ... I've started having dreams about you guys."

The two-time challenge winner, who has only been in the bottom once, hilariously backtracks:

"Maybe I shouldn't say dreams, I should say nightmares."

Nevertheless, she's not the only one, as Dawn also admits to experiencing such dreams in a confessional. But she doesn't let out which of the queens she's dreaming of.

The queens put their songwriting and signing to the test

Ru tasks the girls with their maxi challenge for this week on RuPaul's Drag Race. They will need to make sure that their voices are heard as they record an inspirational anthem titled "Power".

The girls will first write a solo verse about “what matters to you as a drag queen living in the U.S.A.” They will then record vocals with composers Lelad and Freddy Scott.

Their musical creativity doesn't stop there, as they'll also learn choreography and get their dance moves on with guest judge Sims. Ru informs the group that the new song "Power" will feature in the next iteration of the Werq the World Tour.

It will be intriguing to see how the girls fare as they look to impress with their political anthem. Will they be able to get the judges on board and take their next step towards winning RuPaul's Drag Race?

You can catch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10 on Friday, March 8 at 8 PM ET on MTV.