RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10: Release date, plot, and more 

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10 premieres on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8 pm ET on MTV. The upcoming episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 is titled Werk The World and is expected to feature the competing drag queens lending their voices to sing a political anthem, which in turn will likely add a touch of activism to the runway of the MTV show.

RuPaul's Drag Race, which was co-created by Fenton Bailey and RuPaul, debuted on February 2, 2009. Since then, the MTV program has aired for 15 seasons in a row, and the franchise has expanded to include a large number of spin-offs. RuPaul serves as the season's host, and Ross Matthews, Michelle Visage, and Carson Kressley make up the judges panel.

In addition to taking home the esteemed title, the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will get a massive cash prize of $200,000 from the Cash App. The show will air on MTV as usual, and fans may view episodes on the network's official website.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10 plot (speculative)

It's anticipated that the upcoming episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will include a surge in political statements and creativity. Fans of the MTV show can anticipate the queens stealing the show as they let loose with a stirring political anthem, bringing a bit of activism to the runway.

The queens will be exercising their right to shake their bodies to tunes of catchy background music in the next episode, transforming the runway into a disco ball. With choreographer Jamal Sims, who is best known for his work on Aladdin, joining the competition as a guest judge and contributing his knowledge, the stakes will be high.

What happened in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 9?

During the ninth episode of the MTV show's season 16, the remaining competitors returned to the werkroom before RuPaul informed them of their impending mini challenge. They had to take part in the Spit Game, which required them to spit water in response to questions RuPaul posed, as part of their next maxi challenge.

One by one, the presenter questioned them, and each time, they dramatically spat out water to make Mama Ru laugh. Nymphia Wind won the mini-challenge, thanks to her exaggeration. The RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 host then briefed the competitors about their next Maxi challenge, which had Gothic culture as its theme. To maintain their place in the show, the performers had to create their own "neo-goth" style and make an impression.

Contestants like Q, Nymphia, Plane Jane, and Dawn, were thrilled. Sapphira, who knew very nothing about Goth, voiced concern about the challenge. She also emphasized how crucial it is to perform well in the next task because she had utilized her immunity in the previous episode. Dawn expressed her desire to win to the cameras as well.

The judges gave a lot of criticism to a few designs on the runway, but Q's Neo Goth appearance helped her win. The queens at the bottom were Mhi'ya, Morphine, and Plasma. The two had to lip-synch to survive until RuPaul pulled Morphine from the bottom. They fought it out to the song Bloody Mary by Lady Gaga.

The other queens made remarks about Mhi'ya taking off her wig and letting the black rose petals fall throughout the performance. In the end, Mhi'ya cemented her place on the program and vanquished Plasma.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10 premieres on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8 pm ET on MTV.