RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 9: Who went home tonight?

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, an MTV drag competition series has become more competitive than ever, now that it's one step closer to the season finale. The Emmy award-winning TV show challenges each contestant's creativity, determination, and willingness to do their best.

Initially, 14 drag queens were competing for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar and the grand prize of $200,000. After each week's elimination, only seven queens remain. This week on RuPaul's Drag Race, Plasma despite winning the previous two challenges found herself in hot water and was sent home.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 9 titled See You Next Wednesday was released on Friday, March 1, 2024, on MTV. The episode synopsis on MTV website reads as follows:

"Morticia meets Mugler as the queens create a Neo-Goth look from scratch, using only black, white, and gray fabric; model and actress Kaia Gerber guest judges."

Plasma was eliminated in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 9

The eighth drag queen to be sent home on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 was Plasma. In episode 9, all queens were given a task to channel their inner Wednesday Adams for a goth-themed runaway challenge.

Mhi’ya and Plasma had a one-on-one lip-sync battle by the time the episode ended. This was the third time Mhi’ya found herself struggling with the task. She was hopeful to give her best this time once again even though lip-syncing wasn't one of her strengths:

"It’s my third time lip syncing, and I know I need to do more. I have to bring more to the table. So if I have to be the lip sync assassin of this season, give me my mask. Let’s go.”

Plasma, on the other hand, was confident that she would be crowned the winner of this challenge. She previously had won two challenges and was the first time in the last two spots. Plasma believed she had a fair chance to win against Mhi’ya:

"It’s my first time in the bottom two. After two wins, I’ve proven why I should still be here. I am a performer. So I’m not scared of Mhi’ya. I’m not scared of anything.”

Unfortunately, Plasma's performance couldn't compete with her fellow co-star Mhi’ya's. Plasma chose the TikTok remix of Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary to represent her inner goth personality but Mhi’ya's dramatic performance stole the show.

It was a shocking twist to see Plasma go home, however, she was grateful for the time she had spent on RuPaul's Drag Race. Before leaving for home, she said:

"I'm so glad we had this time together just to laugh and sing a song. Seems we just get started and before you know it comes the time we have to say, 'So long.'"

Her lipstick mirror message before exiting the show stated:

"Wow! -Morphine. Thank you all for the love. Ugly Ugly Ugly! xoxo -Plazzy."

Here's a list of seven contestants who are still part of the competition:

Dawn

Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige

Morphine Love Dion

Nymphia Wind

Plane Jane

Q

Sapphira Cristal

Fans are excited to find out what will happen next and who will be the winner of this season. The upcoming new episode 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 is set to air on March 15, 2024, on MTV and will also be available to stream on Paramount Plus at 8/7c.