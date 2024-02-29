RuPaul's Drag Race season 16: List of all eliminated contestants so far

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 premiered on January 5, 2024. Throughout the course of episodes spanning RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, six contestants have so far been eliminated after staking their claims in the Werk Room.

Created by Fenton Bailey and RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race first aired on February 2, 2009.

Since then, there have been 15 consecutive seasons of the MTV show and numerous other spin-offs have been added to the franchise.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 eliminated contestants' details explored

1) Hershii LiqCour-Jeté

In the third episode, Hershii and Geneva Karr lip-synchronized to the song Maybe You're The Problem by Ava Max while they were in the bottom two. Hershii was eliminated this season as the judges ultimately determined that Geneva's rendition of the song was superior.

Given the unpredictable nature of the program, there's always a chance she'll return later to give it another go.

2) Mirage

Geneva Karr, who had already finished in the bottom two twice in a row, was the opponent Mirage met in episode 4. Mirage was eliminated because the judges didn't think she outperformed Geneva when she performed Dark Lady by Cher.

3) Amanda Tori Meating

In the fifth episode, Q and Amanda competed to the song Emergency by the well-known band Icona Pop. Q ultimately emerged victorious and Amanda was subsequently eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race season 16.

4) Geneva Karr

While the reality TV actress was successful the first two times she lip-synced to stay in the competition, Geneva lost to Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige in Episode 6 when they performed Janet Jackson's song Control.

5) Megami

Even though Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige was participating in the elimination performance challenge for the second time, she gave it her all this time. Megami was sent home when she succeeded in winning while lip-syncing to Miley Cyrus's song Flowers.

6) Xunami Muse

Xunami lost to Morphine when they sang Whitney Houston's song I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) following their defeat in the renowned Snatch Game challenge.

Who are the most likely top 4 on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16?

Nymphia

Nymphia is one of just two competitors on season 16 of the MTV show to have won two challenges. When she walked the catwalk in episode 3 as "Little Boy Blue" to win "the Mother of All Balls" challenge, she stole the show.

Nymphia has also not yet reached the bottom and, going into episode 8, has an excellent chance of making the top four.

Plasma

Season 16 of the MTV show has seen the use of Plasma's hostessing abilities. She is another competitor who has not yet been eliminated and has won two challenges.

Sapphira

Sapphira is another drag queen who has been entertaining judges and viewers. The first episode of the show marked her sole victory in a major challenge. With every episode that goes by, she has steadily risen to the top, thus it is reasonable to assume that she will appear in the finale. Although she has never been on the losing team, she did consume the immunity potion in episode six.

Plane Jane

Despite being a dark horse to win the competition, Plane Jane is expected to place in the top four due to her nasty nature. One task has been won by this 'genuine Russian drag queen'.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 airs on Fridays on MTV.