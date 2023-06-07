"I can't": When Miley Cyrus opened up on why she's unsure about doing live shows anymore

Singer Miley Cyrus was exclusively interviewed by Giles Hattersley for British Vogue's June 2023 cover at The Ritz-Carlton New York. During the interview, Miley Cyrus said that her live shows and touring days might be behind her because she’s currently focusing on her well-being. Miley said:

“After the last show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t."

She added that it wasn't just that she "can't" do the show as can't is a person's capacity but that it was her desire to not do the shows. Cyrus recalled wondering if she wanted to live her life for someone else's pleasure and fulfillment or for her own.

After Miley Cyrus' last tour Bangerz in 2014, she turned away from the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health. Her health was affected due all the touring she was doing at the time. Looking back at her life on the road, Miley recalled that although she was performing hundreds of shows, she felt disconnected and alone.

The Flowers singer added that singing for hundreds of thousands of people wasn't something she enjoyed and didn't feel either a connection or safety there. She noted that it wasn't natural and that it felt isolating. Miley said that if one is in front of 100,000 people, one is still alone.

Miley Cyrus opened up about her mental health and how public scrutiny affected it

Miley said that having her life out in the open affected her mental health quite a lot. Cyrus has been in the public eye since she was a young girl when she played the titular character in Hannah Montana. From her time on Hannah Montana to the release of her latest albumEndless Summer Vacation, Miley felt like she was constantly under public scrutiny.

Whether it was her Wrecking Ball video or twerking at the VMAs, Miley has been watched by the world closely as she transitioned from her Disney persona to unapologetic star Miley Cyrus. She said that she realized how harshly she was being judged by adults when she was just a child. She noted that as an adult, she knows that she would never judge any child as harshly as she was judged.

Discussing how everyone, including her, explored themselves in their early 20s, Miley said that she was creating attention for herself to change her image from that of her Disney character. She noted that when a person is 20 or 21 years, they have a lot more to prove to say things like, "I'm not my parents," and "I am who I am."

Miley Cyrus is all about her mind, body, and soul

Miley Cyrus' life began as a child star with Disney's hit Hannah Montana. The pressures of stardom she faced at a young age and the constant public scrutiny of her was overwhelming for the singer. To add to it was her on-again-off-again relationship with Liam Hemsworth. While the two did get married in December 2018, they ended their marriage in August 2019.

Following that, Miley is now entirely focused on putting herself first, even if it means being a pop star without live tour shows. For her today, shows, tours, and concerts are replaced by her friends, enjoying her sober self and following her healthy regime.

The singer said that fans are more likely to catch her and her friends strolling through rose gardens or museums. Noting that it wasn't about "being self-serious," Miley said that she had just evolved

Miley is now living her life the way she wants to without giving in to what the world asks her. Whether it's expecting her to get back on a tour for her fans or acknowledging the speculation around the song Flowers, Miley isn't doing that.

After the interview, she posted a message for her fans clarifying that she is doing what’s best for her right now. The 7 Things singer added that none of that should in any way, translate to her being ungrateful towards her fans.

Miley's eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation was released on March 10, 2023. The excitement for the new album was preceded by billboards across different cities that read "New Year New Miley", and has been received remarkably all across the globe. The first single from Miley’s latest album was released earlier this year.

Last year, at her NBC event Miley's New Year Eve's Party, Miley announced that her new single Flowers will release on January 13, 2023. Upon release, Flowers broke a Spotify record for the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams. It ranked at the top of the Billboard Global 200 chart and ruled at number one in 35 countries.

Netizens support Miley Cyrus' decision to stay off the stage

As soon as they saw the interview, fans and netizens took to social media to extend their support to Miley. While some supported her decision to stay off the stage, others asked her to take care of herself above everything else.

Miley's fans come forward in support (Image via Instagram/ @mileycyrus)

Comments flooded Miley's Instagram post for her fans (Image via Instagram/ @mileycyrus)

Miley's fans acknowledge her need to take a break from touring (Image via Instagram/ @mileycyrus)

Miley's fans in support of her decision (Image via Instagram/ @mileycyrus)

By the looks of it, the unwavering loyalty of Miley fans, aka Smilers, understand that sometimes even a pop star needs to rest. While Miley Cyrus focuses on her health and happiness, her fans are in no rush to see her back on stage, as long as she's smiling and making music.

Poll : 0 votes