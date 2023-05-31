"I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role": Miley Cyrus gets honest about marriage with ex Liam Hemsworth in old interview

Global pop sensation Miley Cyrus has donned many roles over the years. From Disney's sweet girl-next-door to an untamable femme fatale, Miley's personal growth is on a perennial ascent. In an interview with Elle magazine that dates back to 2019, the superstar shared her feelings about Liam and the conventional norms of marriage.

The former Disney star viewed her marriage with Liam Hemsworth as more of a partnership. The couple married in December 2018 and divorced eight months later in August 2019. As per the interview, the singer song-writer defiantly refuses to be seen as the typical good wife, saying that she was not born to play that role:

"I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word."

Talking about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, Miley found the public's view of their marriage to be problematic:

"I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f**king apron cooking dinner?"

Miley Cyrus shares her views on sexuality

Speaking of sexuality, Miley Cyrus strongly believes that women's sexuality should not exist to appease men. Women should be allowed to explore their bodily autonomy for their own sake. Miley says:

"I like the way being s*xual makes me feel, but I’m never performing for him"

Miley Cyrus openly talked about her pansexuality when, in 2015, it was revealed that she and former Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell were dating. The songstress had also dated American television personality and socialite Kaitlynn Carter in 2019 before calling it off after a month. This is what Miley had to say about her sexuality in the interview:

"I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is stil f**king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most"

At the time of the interview, Miley's album She Is Miley Cyrus was expected to be released in 2020 but got scrapped altogether in favor of Plastic Hearts. In the interview, the Flowers singer explains what the 'She' in her album stands for:

“My record is called She Is Miley Cyrus. ‘She’ does not represent a gender. She is not just a woman. ‘She’ doesn’t refer to a vagina. She is a force of nature. She is power. She can be anything you want to be, therefore, she is everything. She is the super she. She is the she-ro. She is the She-E-O.”

Recently, Miley Cyrus decided to take a break from touring, which she announced via an Instagram post.

Above all, Miley remains a strong advocate for personhood, bodily autonomy, and sexual rights:

"I'm not a Disney mascot, I'm a person"

Miley Cyrus is not the conventional kind, far from being a conventional wife, and she has long outgrown her Disney character and flourished into a thorough rebel.

