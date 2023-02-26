When did Kaitlynn Carter and Kristopher Brock start dating? Relationship timeline explored as the couple welcomes second child

Kaitlynn Carter and Kristopher Brock are now parents to 2 kids! Carter shared the happy news on Instagram on February 24 by sharing photos of them in the hospital together with the caption "... and then there were 5…," showing the face of their baby girl.

Kaitlynn and Kristopher started dating each other in May 2020 after being introduced by a mutual friend via text. In September 2021, Kaitlynn gave birth to Rowan, her first child with Kristopher, after hiding their relationship for more than a year. Brock shares a 7-year-old son with his ex-wife, Laura Vassar, who divorced him in 2019.

In another reel, Kaitlynn shared Rowan's initial reaction to meeting his sister, where he can be seen laughing and giggling while holding the baby.

Kaitlynn Carter and Kristopher Brock's relationship timeline

A mutual friend introduced Kaitlynn Carter to Kristopher Brock via text in May 2020. A couple of days later, Carter asked Brock for a date on May 18, which unknowingly fell on Kristopher’s birthday, and he already had plans with his son that day. The couple went on their first date on May 19 at the Surfrider Hotel Malibu rooftop.

At the time, they did not announce many details about their private relationship, but Kaitlynn did say:

"It’s the most seamless, chill relationship. I’ve never had a relationship that was just easy. I feel like he’s the first adult that I’ve ever dated."

The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter hinted at her first pregnancy in June 2021 by sharing a shadowy photo of herself with a bump, but she did not announce anything to the public. She welcomed her first son, Rowan, with Kristopher Brock on September 30 and shared a post stating:

"Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love."

Kaitlynn’s sister accidentally shared the gender of their first child on Instagram days before Rowan’s birth.

In a “Hillscast” podcast, Kaitlynn spoke about having kids with her boyfriend, revealing:

"For me, when I began dating again, I knew … it was really important to me to find somebody that had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did. We got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood about all of that really quickly."

She said that they were “on the same page” with the baby. The couple announced their second pregnancy on Instagram in October 2021 with the caption “baby girl.” Kaitlynn and Kristopher have not revealed the name of their newborn daughter.

About Kaitlynn Carter and Kristopher Brock's past relationship

Kaitlynn Carter broke up with The Hills: New Beginning star Brody Jenner in 2019. Soon after that, she dated Miley Cyrus from August to September 2019. She said in an essay that her relationship with Miley was more than a summer fling; it opened her eyes and helped her become the "most authentic" self. This was Carter's first relationship with a woman.

Kristopher Brock and Laura Vassar got married at a Miami gas station in 2014. Their son, Charlie, was born in the same year. Laura filed for divorce in April 2019 without revealing the reason for their separation.

It is unknown where Kaitlynn Carter and Kristopher Brock live.

Poll : 0 votes