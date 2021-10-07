Who is Kristopher Brock? All about Kaitlynn Carter's baby daddy as couple welcome son together  

Kaitlynn Carter and boyfriend Kristopher Brock recently became parents to son Rowan Carter Brock. The former announced the news through Instagram on October 6.

Carter shared a picture of herself with her son and called the child a chunky little guy in the caption.

Kaitlynn announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June 2021 and shared a picture showing off her baby belly. She celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower in September 2021 in the presence of her family and friends.

Who is Kaitlynn Carter’s boyfriend?

Kaitlynn Carter’s boyfriend, Kristopher Brock, is a fashion designer and co-founder of the Brock Collection. He launched the company with his ex-wife Laura Vassar in 2014. They first met at Parsons School of Design in 2010.

Brock is now the creative director of the brand and his net worth is reportedly around $1 million as of 2021. Details related to his parents and education remain unavailable for now.

Kristopher Brock is already the father of a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Brock is also active on Instagram under the name @kristopher.brock with almost 8,000 followers. He usually shares pictures from his brand’s photoshoots and the activities he does with his son Charlie.

Brock has been dating Kaitlynn Carter since 2020. It is unknown where they met each other but Brock became a familiar face as soon as his relationship with Carter became public.

About Kaitlynn Carter

Kaitlynn Carter is a popular blogger, model, businesswoman, and reality TV star. She is famous for her appearance in MTV’s reality show, The Hills: New Beginnings.

She is the founder of a website titled Hey, Miss Carter that was formed in 2014. She completed her graduation with a bachelor’s degree in English and Literature/Letters in 2010 from the University of New Hampshire.

Carter is active on Instagram with around 897,000 followers. She was also a finalist in Maxim’s Hometown Hotties Competition in 2010.

Kaitlynn and her friend Tiana Haraguchi are the founders of Foray Collective. It is an online shopping aggregator that offers consumers access to several products from different brands and designers.

