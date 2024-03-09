"Evil chaos gremlin": RuPaul's Drag Race fans call Dawn a "shade queen" in season 16 

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 aired a brand new episode this week on Friday, March 8, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the cast compete in a dancing and a singing challenge for their maxi challenge.

RuPaul entered the werkroom to let the ladies know that for the upcoming challnge, they had to let their voices "be heard" so they could encourage people to go out and vote in the anthem "Power."

The host explained that they were to write their own verse, followed by composing it with the composers of the anthem. They then had to learn a choreography for the same.

Throughout the episode, Dawn threw shade at the other contestants, starting with Nymphia Wind by noting that she was going to get eliminated.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and chimed in about Dawn's shady behavior online. One person, @ASmallNicoLatte, wrote on X:

"Now that there are less girls we can finally see Dawn being much more of an evil chaos gremlin and I am LIVING for it."

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 10, the cast competed in a performance challenge, during which they had to sing and write. While the maxi challenge was to spread awareness for voting, the one thing that fans thoroughly enjoyed in it was Dawn's comments towards the other queens.

Throughout the episode, the cast member, whether in her confessionals or while in conversation with other drag queens, chimed in about the other contestants' skills, sending fans into a frenzy.

When the cast met with the composers of Power, they tested their self-written verses out. Speaking about Morphine's verse, the RuPaul's Drag Race contestant noted that she didn't know what she was saying but since she heard the word "ballot" so she assumed she told people to vote.

During Mhi'ya's test, Plane Jane and Dawn couldn't stop smirking. Dawn stated in a confessional:

"Maybe Mhi'ya would have had a better song if Sapphira would have wrote it for her."

When Nymphia Wind went up, she noted that she was nervous. Plane Jane and Dawn had a field day with this.

Plane told the cast member that she was thinking about her immunity potion and that she didn't want to give it to anyone. Dawn told her she didn't have to. The latter then said she didn't want to save somebody, especially someone like Nymphia Wind who did so well in other challenges.

"You know what you could do? This would be so evil. Tell her you're gonna and then don't," Dawn responded.

The episode was filled with shady statements by the RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 cast member and fans had a blast watching it. They took to social media to react to the segment.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.