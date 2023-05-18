S.W.A.T. Season 6 finale: Air date, plot, and what to expect from CBS show?

S.W.A.T. season 6 finale is upon us. The episode, titled Legacy, has been directed by Billy Gierhart based on a script by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier. The season finale is the fourth episode Gierhart has directed thus far. The finale of S.W.A.T. season 6, Legacy, will arrive on CBS on May 19, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.

Shemar Moore's character, Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson of the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department), will be the focus of a cartel boss' vengeance in the episode. The legendary criminal is out to avenge his son's death, and Hondo is leading the charge.

The trailer for the season six finale of S.W.A.T. was released last Saturday, revealing little. Nonetheless, it suggested that Hondo's life was in peril.

Season 6 started airing on October 7, 2022, with Legacy being the 22nd and the finale episode.

S.W.A.T. Season 6 finale promises to be one hell of a nail-biting episode

Throughout the 10-second duration, the recently-dropped promotional clip prepared the ground for an intriguing season 6 finale. As per the official notification, the gist of Legacy also read the same, which is:

The team works with the DEA and their iron-jawed leader, Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son.

To note, Legacy is the second part of the season 6 finale, the first being the penultimate episode titled Forget Shorty.

Also the 21st episode, the official synopsis read:

SWAT teams up with the DEA, led by Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to conduct a massive gang sweep, only to discover that a vicious cartel is planting roots in the city and endangering numerous lives. Also, Hicks marks an important anniversary.

Forget Shorty was directed by Paul Bernard, while Kent Rotherham held the pen. The episode hit CBS on May 12, Friday, at 8/7c.

A bit about the show and cast details

S.W.A.T., an action series, is one of the rare TV offerings where a Black man is the lead. It has, since inception, always maintained steady ratings and revolves around Hondo, who is a “locally born and bred” former Marine.

He captains a team of very skilled officers to keep his city safe by preventing crimes. The crime drama is an expanded version of a 1975 TV series and a 2003 film.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the series description reads:

''Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, a Los Angeles S.W.A.T. lieutenant, is assigned to lead a highly skilled unit in the community where he grew up. Torn between loyalty to the streets, where the cops are sometimes the enemy, and allegiance to his brothers in blue, he strategically straddles the two worlds.''

Apart from Moore, the season 6 finale also stars Alex Russell as Officer III James "Jim" Street, Kenny Johnson as Officer III+1 Dominique Luca, Jay Harrington as Sergeant II David "Deacon" Kay, and David Lim as Officer III Victor Tan, in the main cast.

Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael and Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks complete the principal cast of the CBS show.

The finale episode of S.W.A.T. season 6, Legacy, will hit CBS on May 19, at 8/7c.

