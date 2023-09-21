S*x Education season 4 cast list and characters explored

Netflix's highly anticipated series, Sex Education, will return with its fourth season on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The series centers around a socially awkward teenager who becomes a reluctant expert on the subject of physical intimacy, thanks to his mother, who is a s*x therapist.

His classmates then decide to use his knowledge and set up a covert s*x therapy clinic. Take a look at the official synopsis of the upcoming season of the show, as per Netflix Media Center:

''Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!''

The description continues:

''Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…''

Sex Education season 4 cast is led by Asa Butterfield, who plays the role of the protagonist, along with many others playing key supporting characters. The series is helmed by Laurie Nunn.

Netflix's Sex Education season 4 cast list: Who stars in the comedy series?

1) Asa Butterfield as Otis

Actor Asa Butterfield dons the lead role of Otis in Netflix's Sex Education. He will return for the final season, and it'll be interesting to see how his life after moving to Cavendish College pans out.

Butterfield has received high praise from critics for his performance in the show over the years. His other notable appearances were in The Boy in the Striped Pajamas and Hugo.

2) Gillian Anderson as Jean

Gillian Anderson returns as Jean in the comedy series. Jean is Otis' mother, who's a noted s*x therapist. The mother-son relationship lies at the heart of the show, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character evolves over the course of the final season.

Gillian Anderson has previously appeared in The Pale Blue Eye, The First Lady, and many others films and TV shows.

3) Thaddea Graham as O

Thaddea Graham is a new addition to Sex Education season 4 cast. Graham portrays the role of O, who's known to be a s*x expert. Apart from that, not many other details about Graham's character are known as of now.

The actress has been a part of films and shows like Redemption, Doctor Who, and many more.

4) Emma Mackey as Maeve

Emma Mackey is set to return as Maeve for the final season of Sex Education. Maeve is currently in the US after leaving the Moordale Secondary School. She's quite happy with her life but misses Otis.

Mackey has received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the show and her character has garnered a strong fan following. Her other acting credits include Emily, The Winter Lake, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Sex Education season 4 also stars other new/returning cast members like:

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric

George Robinson as Isaac Goodwin

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson

Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman

Dan Levy as Mr. Molloy (new addition)

Al the episodes of Sex Education season 4 will be available for streaming on Netflix from Thursday, September 21, 2023.