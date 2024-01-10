Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R "Heat Be Hot" sneakers: Where to get, release date and more details explored

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R "Heat Be Hot" sneakers are all set for a fiery release. Salehe Bembury, recognized for his innovative collaborations with New Balance, is set to unveil his long-anticipated two-pack of 1906Rs, aptly named the "Heat Be Hot" capsule collection.

This exciting release showcases Bembury's creative prowess, with the popular 1906R design sporting two vibrant colorways that ignite the senses. The upcoming release promises a fiery start to the year for sneakerheads, and the anticipation is palpable.

Sneaker enthusiasts can mark their calendars for Thursday, January 11, at 12 pm EST, as these scorching sneakers are set to make their debut, available exclusively via Spunge.

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R "Heat Be Hot" sneakers will be available via Spunge

As the release date draws near, it's evident that an official collaboration is brewing between American footwear designer Salehe Bembury and Boston-based footwear brand New Balance. A significant clue lies in the New Balance Only Instagram page, which recently reposted a teaser of these captivating sneakers.

The repost provides a clear view of Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R "Heat Be Hot" sneakers from both sides, hinting at the exciting partnership.

Notably, the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R "Heat Be Hot" sneakers appear to be carefully placed inside Salehe Bembury's exclusive footwear suitcase. This sight undoubtedly piques the interest of fashion enthusiasts and sneaker collectors alike.

Salehe Bembury's fashion spotlight

Bembury is no stranger to the fashion world, particularly Paris Fashion Week. Amidst the glamour of runway shows and brand activations, he consistently manages to steal the spotlight by introducing upcoming footwear styles that captivate the audience.

Previous instances include his creative collaboration on the New Balance 990v2 and the introduction of new Crocs Pollex Slide colorways. Now, Bembury tantalizes us with a first look at the fresh New Balance 1906 colorways.

Dubbed "Magma" and "Lava", the two colorways feature red, orange, and blue hues and metallic silver, red, and yellow accents on the individual pairs, respectively.

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R "Heat Be Hot" sneakers (Image via Salehe Bembury)

While the exact nature of this release remains shrouded in mystery—whether it's an official collaboration, a one-off creation, or an exciting inline iteration—one thing is certain: these sneakers are turning heads.

Salehe Bembury's Instagram post offers a sneak peek, with the designer casually lounging in the back of a car, effortlessly showcasing the medial side of the sneakers.

What immediately grabs attention is the fiery gradient that adorns the breathable mesh build of the 1906s "Lava" pair. It features a vibrant yellow hue at the toe boxes, transitioning seamlessly into bursts of striking orange along the N logos and quarters, and finally culminating in bold red accents along the heels.

The webbed overlays on the base and midsoles add an element of sophistication with their metallic silver finishes.

The other pair, "Magma," combines fiery red and orange colors with intense blues, which might be inspired by blue lava. It also features a purple color that reminds one of minerals and a deep black shade like volcanic ash.

As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the official release of the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R "Heat Be Hot" sneakers, the anticipation continues to build.

Whether you're a seasoned collector or someone in search of a statement sneaker, these are undoubtedly a must-have addition to your collection.

Keep a close eye on the calendar as January 11 approaches, and prepare to secure your pair. With their unique blend of style and creativity, the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R "Heat Be Hot" sneakers are set to make a blazing entrance into the world of footwear.