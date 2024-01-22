Samantha Fox net worth: Fortune explored as 80's pop star is "kicked off" flight and arrested over alleged drunken scene

Samantha Fox, the 80s music legend, recently spent the night in jail after being detained for an alleged drunken incident on a plane. The model and musician was on a British Airways aircraft to Munich when she allegedly got into a fight with another passenger.

As per the NY Post, the incident occurred on Saturday, January 21, when the plane was already on the runway, preparing to take off at London's Heathrow Airport. However, due to the alleged incident, it turned back and returned to the gate, and Fox was reportedly "kicked off."

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Samantha Fox's net worth as of 2024 stands at $20 million.

Samantha Fox appeared in Celebrity MasterChef in 2023

Samantha Fox is an English model, actress, and pop star, with a net worth of $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She is primarily recognized for her contribution to the dance-pop music genre but also worked as a fashion model earlier in her career. She began working at the age of 16 and appeared on page three of The Sun in 1983.

Fox's modeling career began when her mother photographed her and entered her into The Sunday People's Face and Shape of '83 amateur modeling contest, as per The Guardian. After finishing second, a photographer from The Sun approached Fox to appear on page three.

Following her modeling career, Samantha Fox also attempted to establish herself as a musician in 1983. She released the album Touch Me (I Want Your Body) in 1986 and her first single, credited to S.F.X., was a rendition of Lesley Jayne's 1981 song Rocking with My Radio.

Samantha Fox then released her second song, Aim to Win, under her own name in 1984. The song topped the charts in 17 countries. Since then, she has sold over 30 million records worldwide and has also served as a television presenter.

Samantha Fox also made a name for herself in the television industry. She played Samantha Steele, a fictional rock singer, in the American sitcom Charles in Charge in 1990. She then appeared in The Match in 1999, in 7 Cases in 2015, and in the comic horror thriller Sharknado 5: Global Swarming in 2017. Additionally, in 1995, she made a special appearance in the Hindi film Rock Dancer.

She also appeared on ITV's show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in November 2009, where she was eliminated on day 16. In 2010, she appeared on a special episode of Come Dine with Me, alongside Janice Dickinson, Calum Best, and Jeff Brazier. Moreover, in 2016, she competed in Celebrity Big Brother 18 and ranked in seventh place. She also appeared in Celebrity MasterChef in 2023.

Fox recently made headlines after she was arrested for an alleged drunken disturbance on a British Airways flight to Munich, as per Deadline. This came after Fox reportedly got into an argument with another passenger.

The passengers on board had to get off and were accommodated at a hotel. They made the journey the following day.

As per Deadline, police reports said a lady in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk on an airplane. Officials further stated that the woman had been granted bail until March 2024. According to the NY Post, Fox stated that she was assisting with the investigation and was "deeply sorry" for the disturbance.