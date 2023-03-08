Paramount+'s new drama series, School Spirits, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show tells the fascinating and bizarre story of a teenage girl who sets out to uncover the truth behind her own murder.

The series stars Peyton List in the lead role and several others essaying key supporting roles. It is based on a new graphic novel with the same title. Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud are the show's creators, with Oliver Goldstick as the showrunner.

School Spirits on Paramount+: Trailer, what to expect, plot, and more details explored.

The trailer for School Spirits offers a peek into the afterlife of protagonist Maddie, who's perpetually stuck in a place after getting murdered. She seems lost as she tries to figure out what happened to her.

The trailer briefly depicts several key moments from the show as Maddie tries to get to the bottom of the case. It has an intense but quirky and humorous tone that could create a unique viewing experience for fans.

Fans of fantasy and coming-of-age dramas will undoubtedly enjoy the series. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Paramount Press Express:

''SCHOOL SPIRITS is centered around Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school purgatory, but the closer she gets to discovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she uncovers.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can expect a thrilling murder-mystery series that explores several fascinating themes like the afterlife, death, and many more. The series, which has eight episodes, will debut on Paramount+ on March 9, 2023, with three episodes, following which it'll drop a new episode on the streaming platform every Thursday.

A quick look at the cast of School Spirits.

The show features Peyton List as Maddie Nears. Maddie was murdered and is stuck in her afterlife, trying to figure out what happened to her and who killed her. Maddie's quest to find out the truth forms the crux of the story, and it'll be fascinating to see how the show will explore her character.

Peyton List looks quite impressive in the trailer as she brilliantly captures her character's inherent charm, curiosity, and smartness with stunning ease. Viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from the young actress.

Apart from School Spirits, Peyton List is best known for her performances in numerous other popular shows and films like Diary of a Wimpy Kid, 27 Dresses, Cobra Kai, and many more.

Kristian Flores is featured alongside her in another significant supporting role, who portrays the character of Simon Elroy. Elroy is a friend of Maddie who, just like the protagonist, is hellbent on discovering the mystery behind her disappearance.

Her other acting credits include Reboot, S.Q.A.G. (Short Quiet Asian Girl), The Ball Method, and many more. The rest of the cast includes actors like Sarah Yarkin, Maria Dizzia, Spencer Macpherson, and many others.

Don't forget to watch School Spirits on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

