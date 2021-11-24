Secret Royal Inspector and Joy Episode 5: Yi Eon and Jo Yi's fake couple act fails, they fall in danger

Secret Royal Inspector and Joy Episode 5 saw Jo Yi kiss Yi Eon to convince the bandit group that they were surveiling. In a risky situation, Jo Yi (Kim Hye Yoon) had no option but to claim that Yi Eon (Taecyeon) was her husband. Otherwise, the boss of bandits would have found the two of them suspicious.

Especially since the bandit group was on high alert to capture the Secret Royal Inspector, one error on their side would have meant the death of all of their allies. Yet, the two were not convincing enough.

Yi Eon was trained by the former Crown Prince, but that is a secret in Secret Royal Inspector and Joy

Despite Jo Yi and Yi Eon's best efforts, they did not come across as a married couple. Initially, they claimed that they had too many differences. Yet, when they were asked to kiss, Jo Yi did as asked and that only made them more suspicious. The absence of defiance failed their charade.

In the end, Yi Eon was forced to duel with one of the bosses in Secret Royal Inspector and Joy, Tae Seo. One of the many things that people around Yi Eon don't seem to know is that he was trained by the former Crown Prince in sword fighting.

In Secret Royal Inspector and Joy, when Yi Eon picked up the sword, but when he did, his expertise was clear to see. So, despite their false claims failing, Jo Yi, Yi Eon and the others managed to escape because of his skills and foresight. He had called in back up that had arrived just on time as well.

The reason Yi Eon so desperately sought the truth from Tae Seo and his comrades in Secret Royal Inspector and Joy was because he was certain that the truth behind the former Crown Prince's death lied with them. He also realized that aconite, the herbal drink that played a crucial role in poisoning the Crown Prince, was being used to mine silver ores in secrecy.

One of the state councilors has managed to keep this business under wraps, even from the King. If Yi Eon did find a secret lair where he could collect evidence of the same, he could ascertain strict punishment for everyone involved. The question in Secret Royal Inspector and Joy, however, was how Yi Eon would manage this.

He hoped that Jo Yi would continue to travel with him and his assistants as his fake wife in the Secret Royal Inspector and Joy. He believed it could be the perfect cover to ensure that his identity as the Secret Royal Inspector would not be revealed. Unfortunately, Jo Yi had other plans. She wanted to leave the town that they were in, and travel to Gaehwa Island, where she hoped to find her mother who supposedly returned to Korea after the war.

Jo Yi's mother was one of the women who was sent as tributes across the border and Jo Yi hoped to find her mother in a village near Gaehwa Island, where many widows, orphans and war returnees were given refuge by an unknown woman.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee