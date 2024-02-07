See No Evil on ID: What happened to Kathy Blair?

The upcoming episode of Investigation Discovery's See No Evil is set to take a look at a triple murder in Austin, which began with the brutal slaying of Kathy Blair, a music teacher and a beloved local. Dating back to 2014, this set of murders shook the entirety of Austin, even sparking theories of a serial killer being on the loose.

The synopsis for the episode, titled Body Heat, reads:

"Choir director Kathy Blair's son discovers her murdered at home; detectives find camera footage containing a shadowy figure that might just be their killer; the murder of a couple nearby sparks fears this might be the work of a serial killer."

The upcoming episode of See No Evil will air on February 7, 2024, at 9.00 PM EST. Ahead of the episode, here are some key details about the primary murder.

Who was Kathy Blair, and what happened to her?

Kathy Blair was a 53-year-old music teacher who was a beloved figure in her society. A California native, Kathy was drawn to music from a very young age and pursued it till the end of her life. After acquiring her master’s degree in vocal performance from UT Austin, Texas, she started teaching music.

At the time of the murder, Kathy was divorced twice and was working as the director of the Christian Choral Society. She was also a role model to many young aspiring musicians in the town. Her son, Joe, was living with her temporarily. He would often go out on tasks assigned by the Navy.

On December 6, 2014, Joe returned to find Kathy in a pool of blood on the floor. The house also depicted sure signs of burglary as most of Kathy's jewelry was missing. Her body had multiple stab wounds, and authorities determined that she had been strangled.

The investigation kicked off immediately, but there were no leads initially. This was because the killer/burglar had been very careful and had not left any DNA traces behind. However, the case cracked open when another similar incident took place in the same neighborhood.

Who killed Kathy Blair?

While the police were already investigating the murder of Kathy Blair, Billie and Sidney Shelton, who lived only about 15 minutes away from Kathy's house, were found beaten and stabbed to death in their bed in what could be called very similar circumstances.

Thankfully, Kathy had spoken to her friends about an individual named Timothy Parlin, whom she had hired for yard cleaning, and described him as creepy.

Police tried to follow this lead and discovered that Timothy had a criminal record and also had connections to the Sheltons. This solidified their doubt, and the police searched his apartment.

This gave them a much-needed lead. Timothy's apartment had a receipt from a pawn shop for a trinket that belonged to Kathy.

Moreover, a neighbor of Kathy's was testing a thermal camera on the night of the murder and had caught someone on the tape. While it was only a heat map, the police managed to locate the car and charge Timothy. He went on to implicate another person, Shawn Gant-Benalcazar. Both were ultimately charged and sentenced.

The upcoming episode of Investigation Discovery's See No Evil will cover this case in more detail.

