See No Evil on ID: Who was Amber Meadows?

Amber Meadows, a resident of Midway, was found in a pool of blood inside the bathroom of the Travelodge in Beckley. Meadows and two of her friends were at the Little General parking lot, where they were allegedly taken to the motel by four armed men: Jonathan Bird, Tyrique Pearl, Antonio Williams, and Davide Hudson.

While the men held the women hostage at Travelodge, one of them went into a heated argument with Meadows, after which she was shot in the head.

As Amber bled to death, the men fled the scene, followed by her friends, Arileah Lacy and Destiny Conkle, who drove themselves to a nearby restaurant and dialed 911.

The See No Evil episode titled Room 48 airs on January 25, 2024, at 9 p.m. and chronicles Amber Meadows' death, as the synopsis reads:

"In 2018, three women held hostage in a motel room by armed men face a night of terror that leaves 19-year-old Amber Meadows lying dead in the bathroom; detectives must follow a trail of surveillance footage to find out who pulled the trigger."

Who was Amber Meadows? Details explored

Amber Dawn Meadows was born to Jeri Sue Meadows on November 2, 1999, in West Virginia, United States.

She grew up in Midway, West Virginia, where she attended Independence High School. Meadows was a teenager who was employed at Dickey's BBQ, per The Register-Herald.

She worked to support herself and her family but had been struggling with drug addiction, to the knowledge of her mother, Jeri Sue Meadows.

According to media reports, Amber had been living out of her Chevrolet Cobalt with two other women, and the three were abusing substances.

Even though Jeri was aware of Amber's addiction, it was possible that she was not aware of the extent of the abuse, as she shared with WVNS-TV:

“I begged her not to do this. I begged her and begged her please, do go down this road Amber, please. Then I saw the signs and I just knew. I just hope these girls will listen and please stay away from these drug dealers because they are just using them.”

Amber Meadows' body was found in the bathroom of Room 48 of the Travelodge off Harper Road in Beckley on the morning of July 9, 2018, per 59 News.

What happened to Amber Meadows?

Amber Meadows was with her two friends, Arileah Lacy and Destiny Conkle, inside a car at a parking lot on Robert C. Byrd Drive when they were approached by a group of four armed men who convinced the women to follow them to Travelodge for drugs.

As the group reached the motel, the men took away Amber and her friends' phones and held them hostages inside the room. While Lacy and Conkle stayed put, Amber got into a heated argument with one of the men over drug money.

One of the men took her to the back of the room, where he demanded Meadows return either the drugs or the money she owed him. The argument continued until there was a gunshot.

While the men panicked and fled, Lacy and Conkle drove themselves to a nearby restaurant and dialed 911. The investigators arrived to find the lifeless body of Amber Meadows in a pool of blood in the bathroom of Room 48. She had been shot in the head.

