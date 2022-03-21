When will Shackleton's Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found air on History? Release date and more details explored

Shackleton's Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found is an upcoming show that will air on the History channel from Tuesday, March 22. The show is expected to narrate Sir Ernest Shackleton’s unlucky Antarctic expedition in 1914 that resulted in the loss of his ship, Endurance. The show will run for 90 minutes and will be a continuation of Endurance: The Hunt for Shackleton’s Ice Ship.

The prequel was loved by fans. The underwater camerawork was commendable and made viewers feel as if they too are a part of the expedition. Viewers are now looking forward to learning more about the ship and noteworthy incidents about it that were preserved in ice for more than a century.

The expedition was directed by Mensun Bound, a British maritime archeologist from the Falkland Islands, and this is what he had to say,

"We are overwhelmed by our good fortune in having located and captured images of Endurance. This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen. It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation. You can even see "Endurance" arced across the stern, directly below the taffrail. This is a milestone in polar history."

Who was Ernest Shackleton?

Sir Ernest Henry Shackleton (1874 - 1922) was an Anglo-Irish Antarctic explorer and was known for leading multiple British expeditions in the Antarctic. He was just 16 when he left for the seas for the very first time. Apart from being a seafaring explorer, he also served in the British army in World War I.

He also had a couple of publications under his name titled The Heart of the Antarctic (1909) & South (1919), which was an account of the Trans-Antarctic Expedition.

Endurance: The ill-fated sea vessel

Designed by the famous Norwegian ship-builder Ole Aanderud Larsen, Endurance, originally called Polaris, was a sea-vessel that was launched on December 17, 1912. Sir Ernest, along with 27 of his men, sailed on this ship for the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition. It sank on November 21, 1915 during an ill-fated voyage.

The upcoming show on the History channel will narrate more information and incidents related to this infamous ship and its wreakage. If you are a history buff and take an interest in noteworthy incidents at sea, this is one show that you will not want to miss out on.

