Shadow and Bone fans want Nikolai and Alina to end up together after eventful season 2 finale

The second season of Shadow and Bone hit Netflix on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Consisting of eight episodes, just like the previous installment, season 2 was a whirlwind ride for its viewers given its numerous shocking twists and turns.

One of the pleasantly surprising offerings in Shadow and Bone season 2 is an indication that Sun Summoner Alina Starkov and former Ravka king Nikolai Lantsov may end up together. Based on the comments made by fans on social media, it seems they want the same as well.

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s book series, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, both seasons of the show have been developed by Eric Heisserer. It is worth mentioning that this is his first TV project.

The debut season was released on April 23, 2021, and the main cast includes Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, with Ben Barnes as General Aleksander Kirigan/The Darkling. It also has Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsev, and Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, among others.

Eager fans want Nikolai-Alina union in Shadow and Bone

Shot entirely in Hungary, Shadow and Bone season 2, charmed audiences with its storyline, powerful performances, efficient direction, and special effects. However, several parallel plotlines left them confused.

Despite that, fans loved every frame of the second season and went emotional when Malyen "Mal" Oretsev and Alina split ways. However, they experienced a spurt of joy seeing Alina and Nikolai (Patrick Gibson) together. After the second season aired, excited netizens took to Twitter to express their wish to see Alina and Nikolai as a couple.

While some fans said that they had always shipped Nikolai and Alina together, others said that the pairing wasn't that bad.

Ritz // s&b spoilers @llorenhalex



I know zoya and nikolai are a big thing but Alina and Nikolai really have so much chemistry. Idk but the character chemistry was chemistrying.



#shadowandbone // SpoilersI know zoya and nikolai are a big thing but Alina and Nikolai really have so much chemistry. Idk but the character chemistry was chemistrying.

Wendy #MakeSolo2Happen ︽✵︽ @WendyUncharted 🥺 I love them 🤍



I kind of like the "expensive fanfiction" aspect tbh. The cast is Alina and Nikolai wil help each other confront their inner demons omg I need #ShadowAndBone season 3 right now

Nicole 🖤🦂 S&B SPOILERS @DreadfulxIves18 #ShadowAndBone The way Nikolai and Alina have more chemistry in 5 eps than Mal and Alina have in a whole season and a half

Cirilla @CirillaBee

Alina and Nikolai!! This is how I wanted book 3 of S&B to end, it makes so much more sense! Thank you!! And

wtf... Alina?????? WHAT THEY DID IS SO MUCH BETTER THAN THE BOOKS I AM SO HAPPY THE JURDA PAREM TROPE IS COMING.

NeeraTandenStan🐝🧦🌐🍪 @NeeraStan mal is the worst character on Shadow and Bone. Alina ditch that idiot and go with nikolai

Do Nikolai and Alina really become a couple according to the books?

As per Bardugo’s books, in Grishaverse, Alina is named Nikolai’s love interest. Their relationship starts as purely political but changes eventually. The stoic front Nikolai maintained before Alina initially broke down as time passed.

Alina, who was raised as an orphan, connects with him and also gets angry when people question his birth. This irks her romantic partner Mal, but Alina realizes that she likes Nikolai’s company more.

In the end, despite strong undercurrents between them, Alina and Nikolai do not become a couple, which is mentioned in Ruin and Rising (2014). It is the last part in Shadow and Bone trilogy.

The King of Scars duology, however, turns a new chapter in Nikolai’s love life.

Shadow And Bone @shadowandbone_ SHADOW AND BONE SEASON 2 IS NOW STREAMING

In the second and last installment in the duology, Rule of Wolves (2021), it reads that he and Zoya, a Squaller (Wind Summoner), end up together romantically. There were even hints about the two getting married, in later stages.

As for Alina, she marries Mal and both adopt different names. They once again opened the Keramzin orphanage, where they grew up.

So if season three is made, these plotlines may be explored.

Both seasons of Shadow and Bone are currently streaming on Netflix.

