Shake Shack’s White Truffle menu explored as brand adds new items to its existing menu

Beginning February 10, Shake Shack restaurants nationwide will offer a trio of white truffle-infused items: a beef burger, a mushroom burger, and fries with white truffle sauce.

The brand, created by Danny Meyer, describes its latest specialty menu as an attempt to introduce an ingredient normally found in fine dining establishments to consumers.

Shake Shack chief marketing officer Jay Livingston revealed to sources:

We thought it was something that nobody else could do in the way we could do it. We’re always trying to highlight great flavours and really unique ingredients, including ingredients that you couldn’t find in a fast casual kind of environment.”

What are the ingredients added to the newly added items to Shake Shack's menu?

The White Truffle Burger, White Truffle 'Shroom Burger, and Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce on the new menu all contain authentic white truffle sauce created with USDA Organic White Truffle Arbequina Oil from Regalis Foods. Below are the menu items with white truffles:

The White Truffle Burger is a fontina cheeseburger topped with real white truffle sauce and crispy sweet onions on a toasted potato bun.

The White Truffle 'Shroom Burger features a crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses and topped with real white truffle sauce and shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun.

The Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce consist of crispy crinkle-cut fries topped with parmesan cheese and served with real white truffle sauce on the side for dipping.

The suggested beginning price for the Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce is $4.69, and although pricing may vary, both burgers can be eaten on their own starting at $8.99 each.

Shake Shack has experimented with truffle before; in late 2021, the restaurant released a limited-edition black truffle menu. However, this is the first time the business has used white truffle, which Livingston said may cost up to four times as much as its black counterpart.

To introduce white truffle into its meals without asking clients to spend a fortune and without using the artificial flavors that cheaper truffle oils utilize, the company collaborated with luxury food importer Regalis Foods.

While Livingston stated that customer demand will ultimately determine availability, Shake Shack will serve the menu for around three months. Livingston said:

“They found a way to turn it into a sauce with some olive oil in a way that was both really natural but also cost-effective for our price point. The last time [we did truffle] it ran short quite a bit. So we never know what the demand will be, but we hope to have it up for about two and a half to three months.”

The Black Truffle Menu, a well-liked release from Shake Shack and Regalis Foods in 2021, was one of their earlier successful joint ventures.

