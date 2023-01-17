All you need to know about Shake Shack’s new Dreamsicle and the Tiramisu Shakes

For those wondering what tastes better than a decadent slice of tiramisu or a dreamsicle? Shake Shack's two new milkshakes that replicate the popular treats are the answer.

The brand does what it does best by adding precisely that to its shake menu. As it happens, the restaurant chain's newest offerings, called the Dreamsicle Shake and the Tiramisu Shake, are offered for $6.09 on their menus at all outlets around the country.

The two brand-new Shake Shack limited-edition shakes include flavored frozen custard in it

The two latest offerings by Shake Shack's include the Dreamsicle Shake and the Tiramisu Shake for a limited time period. Since the fast food restaurant chain has not mentioned for how long the drinks would be available, customers are requested to try the two new flavors of shakes at any outlet of Shake Shack across the country.

The first among the two new limited edition drinks, called the Dreamsicle Shake, is made up of generous scoopings of vanilla and blood-orange frozen custard, which is then topped with whipped cream and crushed orange candies.

The second shake, called the Tiramisu Shake, is a sure treat for all lovers of tiramisu. The drink recreates the taste of the famous dessert by including coffee- and mascarpone-flavored custard. It is then topped with whipped cream and a ladyfinger cookie, which is sprinkled with a generous amount of cocoa.

The 2022 Holiday Shake menu from Shake Shack saw the reintroduction of three new additions

Back in November, the reintroduction of three seasonal holiday shakes by the restaurant chain marked the beginning of the 2022 holiday season at participating locations. The three new drinks consisted of the following:

Christmas Cookie Shake: Frosted custard with sugar cookies, whipped cream, and seasonal red and green sprinkles. Chocolate Peppermint Shake: Crumbled chocolate cookies are added to the hand-blended malted chocolate frozen custard before being topped with whipped cream. Chocolate Milk and Cookies Shake: Hand-spun chocolate frozen custard with peppermint fudge, whipped cream, and festive candy cane sprinkles on top.

Shake Shack opened its first store as a simple hot dog stand in Madison Square Park in New York City in 2001. Since then, it has expanded to more than 377 sites worldwide.

Through an initial public offering (IPO) in early 2015, the restaurant chain became a publicly traded corporation. As of February 2022, it had a market valuation of $3.16 billion. The business continues to work even harder as it grows to maintain its dedication to community and quality.

As of February 2022, the company had a market value of $3.16 billion. Shares of the firm initially cost $21, and on the first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, they surged by 124% to $47. Shake Shack stock reached a high on February 11, 2021, closing at about $130.76.

