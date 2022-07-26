Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl ending- How did Shania make a comeback?

The latest Netflix documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, just premiered on July 26, 2022, bringing forward the fascinating story of country music's most successful female singer, Shaina Twain. The rather straightforward documentary took a linear approach in exploring the singer's life from her early days to her peak years of stardom and subsequent struggles.

Unlike the stories in most music documentaries, wherein the artists' primary struggles often lie in drug abuse or mental illness, Shania's downfall came in the form of a rare disease called Lyme disease, which damaged her vocal cords and affected the texture of her beautiful voice. The final third of the film focuses on the events surrounding her diagnosis and her eventual comeback to the mainstream music scene.

Read on to find out what happened to Shania Twain and how she made her comeback!

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl ending: A career-destroying ticks bite

After Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl depicted in detail how the singer rose to international fame and created her own brand of music amidst the increasingly changing industry of the 1990s, it went on to show the career-ruining incident that affected the prolific singer.

After a tick bite, Shania was infected with Lyme disease. She discovered this in 2003, and it reportedly caused significant nerve damage to her vocal cords. In the documentary, she said that the "lack of control of...of the airflow, I...I didn't understand it." A title card revealed that Shania's fastest-selling album ever, which had three songs as of then, could not be completed due to her illness.

Though Shaina thought that she had lost her voice forever, her success story was far from over. During this turbulent time, Shania faced another life-changing event. She got divorced from her long-term husband Robert John "Mutt" Lange, something that caused her immense pain. She said in the documentary that she felt a pain that equaled her parents' death.

In this dark phase of her life, when everything seemed impossible, she was asked by Lionel Richie, one of the most successful and well-known artists of the time, to collaborate on his upcoming project. Though Shania was reluctant, Richie convinced her to be a part of the project that would go on to mark a new beginning in her career after a year filled with setbacks.

She decided to return to the spotlight in 2012, as revealed by a title card in the film, with a grand show in Las Vegas. The film contained beautifully curated archival footage from her Las Vegas show. After this, Shania Twain revealed that she was working on a new project, the first one after her divorce from her long-term music collaborator Mutt Lange.

Her album, Now, managed to top the US and Canada charts on its debut, making it her first album to reach number one in all territories. Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl ended with a title card that said Shania continues to make music for her loyal fans across the world.

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl aptly covers all aspects of Shania's career including the much-needed comeback story. She continues to inspire and surprise listeners and musicians across the world with her immense talent.

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl is now streaming on Netflix.

