Shark Tank: What is Stewart Gold's business Dingle Dangle's net worth?

Shark Tank is home to myriads of inventions and a platform that makes them shine on a national level, giving them the reach they deserve. The show mostly accepts already-established businesses, making it easy for the sharks to manage them. It also gives them enough data to rely on for their investments.

As the series has gotten to its season 15, its standards have improved. Shark Tank sets a new niche every season, making it an enjoyable experience for viewers. On January 12, Stewart Gold came on episode 10 of season 15. His award-winning product bagged him a deal from Mr. Wonderful and had fans wondering about his company's net worth.

As per the numbers Stewert threw out on the Shark Tank stage, Dingle Dangle's net worth is estimated to be $100K, as per sharktanktalks.com.

What are the numbers that estimated Stewer Gold's business Dingle Dangle from Shark Tank?

Dingle Dangle is a hanging baby toy that can be dangled from a parent's head to help distract the baby while changing their diaper. It turns into a mobile clip-on to hang on the baby's crib and also turns into a soft sensory rattle. A single Dingle Dangle costs $39.99 and can be purchased from Amazon and Dingle Dangle's official website, dingledanglebaby.com.

The product, priced at approximately $40, costs $15. Stewart asked for $75K for a 20% equity in his business and valued his company at $375k. He said that the company made sales worth $67,000. The company also incurred a loss of $32,000 in the same year.

2023 looked promising for Dingle Dangle as it made $40,000 up until the time of filming and expected $15,000 more in the month of filming. Stewart estimated 2023's total sales to be $185,000.

Kevin O'Leary and all the other sharks, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, and Candace Nelson, were initially out of the deal. However, they came back into the deal offering Stewert $75K for 20% equity + $1 royalty per unit sold. It took no time for Stewert to accept Kevin's offer.

Kevin clarified his offer and said $75k for a 20% equity + $1 per unit sold until $500K is paid. This put Stewert back, and he countered by saying $1 per unit sold until 150k was paid, but that wasn't acceptable to Kevin. After a back-and-forth negotiation, the pair settled for $300k and made the deal.

How did Dingle Dangle from Shark Tank's season 15 come to be?

Like most genius inventions, the Dingle Dangle also came out of necessity. Stewert co-founder Mark Hamilton faced issues changing his 7-month-old daughter's diapers because she was fidgety. On the Shark Tank stage, Stewert admitted that changing a baby's diaper is sometimes like wrestling an alligator because it is hard to keep them still.

Mark was at an airport trying to get his baby changed. But his attempts at changing her diaper resulted in the baby accidentally almost ingesting the dangly toilet paper in the diaper room. This sparked the idea of Dingle Dangle in Mark's head. He took his neighbor Stewert on board his idea.

The pair worked on the product for about a year and launched it on Amazon. They were met with great response from the parents who went through the same ordeal, and their business took off.

Shark Tank's popularity has gotten it adopted in several countries, making it one of the most sought-after franchises in the world. New episodes of season 15 of Shark Tank air on ABC every Friday at 8 pm ET. Its season 16 is confirmed even before the end of season 15.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.