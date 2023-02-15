Apple TV+'s new drama film Sharper is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, February 17, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young woman seeking revenge against his family while conning other wealthy people.

The film stars Julianne Moore in one of the major roles and several others playing significant supporting roles. It is helmed by Benjamin Caron, who co-written the screenplay with Alessandro Tanaka. The film was released in select theaters on February 10, 2023.

Sharper on Apple TV+ will deliver the chills

Apple TV dropped the official trailer for Sharper on January 12, 2023, offering a peek into the numerous mysterious and thrilling events that unfold in the movie. The trailer opens with a voiceover that defines the thematic aspects of the film:

''Let me give you an advice: if you're gonna steal, steal a lot.''

The trailer is nearly two-and-a-half minutes long but doesn't reveal any major spoilers that could ruin viewers' experience. It maintains a mysterious and almost surreal tone in the quintessential A24 style. Along with the trailer, Apple TV also shared the official synopsis of the thriller movie on their YouTube channel, which states:

''No one is who they seem in Sharper, a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City's bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. Characters compete for riches and power in a high stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy that will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a complex and mysterious psychological thriller that explores the darkest and most disturbing facets of the human mind. The movie received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics following its limited theatrical release earlier this month, with many praising its cast's performances and visual style, among other things.

More details about Sharper cast and crew

Sharper stars iconic actress Julianne Moore in the lead role as Madeline. Madeline is an ambitious and charismatic woman who's looking to climb the ladder in the corporate world. Based on various reports and the trailer, Madeline's character forms the film's emotional core, and her journey defines the thematic elements of the movie.

Julianne Moore looks brilliant in the trailer, depicting the eccentricities, ruthlessness, and fierce attitude that define her character. Viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the movie.

Apart from Sharper, Julianne Moore has essayed several unforgettable characters in iconic movies like Boogie Nights, Far From Heaven, Safe, and many more.

Starring alongside Moore in another key role is actor Sebastian Stan as Max. Max seems to be a notorious con artist, based on the trailer. Not many other details about his character are known at this point, but viewers can expect him to play a pivotal role in the story.

Sebastian Stan's other memorable acting credits include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Pam & Tommy, and Gossip Girl, to name a few. Director Benjamin Caron's credits include Scott and Bailey, The Crown, Wallander, and more.

You can watch Sharper on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 17, 2023.

