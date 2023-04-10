"She looks so crazy": Fans react after LaTocha Scott responds to her sister Tamika Scott's allegations

In SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, sisters Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott are making headlines.

Tamika Scott accused her brother-in-law and sister of stealing $30k from her SoundExchange music royalty account. Tamika also mentioned that their mother knew what was going on but still chose to support LaTocha Scott.

In interviews and on television, both Tocha and her husband Rocky Bivens denied all of Tamika Scott's accusations.

Tamika then presented all the proof she had regarding all the accusations she had made. A recent YouTube video posted by Tamika included recording footage of her speaking with Tameka "Tiny" Harris' mother, Miss Dianne. In the YouTube video, Tamika called LaTocha and Rocky the “simplest criminals in the world.”

In the video, Tamika also shared a contract where Tocha allegedly faked Tamika's signature and referred to herself as the latter's manager in order to receive the royalty checks.

“Oh yeah all of this is documented! Y’all are EVIL!!!!! The other day you said on @foxsoul Coctails With Queens you were going to give me my 30K you stole so you need to keep your word!! Run me my check!!! I’m tired!!”

Following this, LaTocha Scott went live on Instagram to address all the drama surrounding her group, her husband Rocky, and the backlash she is currently facing. LaTocha asked:

“How do you all know I’m strong enough to handle this? I feel so alone."

LaTocha also mentioned being in an open relationship with her husband. However, she didn't clarify Tamika's accusation and the receipt she had shown in the Youtube video.

After this, in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, LaTocha Scott addressed the claims made by her sister, Tamika Scott.

“I don't know you know, I saw this at the same time you guys did okay about what 11-13 years that she said this happened. But because she said she posted it and I did see that she posted it, I want to find resolve. That's my sister at the end of the day. And I don't want to continue to move forward if we can't find.”

When Andy asked LaTocha about the receipt and the YouTube video that Tamika made accusing her, LaTocha Scott noted how she found out about everything only when everyone else learned about it.

After LaTocha Scott responded to her sister Tamika's allegations, social media was filled with fans' reactions.

BillionaireCat @misscatolivia1 It's a shame Tocha keeps up the lies. Damn she looks so crazzy. Poor Tamika -we all know they stole your money. #WWHL It's a shame Tocha keeps up the lies. Damn she looks so crazzy. Poor Tamika -we all know they stole your money. #WWHL

Fans support Tamika Scott after LaTocha's comments

Several fans have been sharing their reactions to LaTocha Scott's Instagram live video, with most of them on Tamika's side.

Echo @EchoDoesRadio #TheQueensofRB Tocha is on here STILL painting it like Tamika has issues. Wow. #SWVXSCAPE Tocha is on here STILL painting it like Tamika has issues. Wow. #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensofRB https://t.co/I8jGUv5rPh

Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 I’m genuinely confused on how LaTocha said she knew nothing about the $30k accusations until she seen it on the show like we did. But yet she was in the scene with Tamika, at their mom’s house when Tamika brought it up, which was filmed before it made it to our TV’s #WWHL I’m genuinely confused on how LaTocha said she knew nothing about the $30k accusations until she seen it on the show like we did. But yet she was in the scene with Tamika, at their mom’s house when Tamika brought it up, which was filmed before it made it to our TV’s #WWHL https://t.co/fefDsjsQUB

AD III 👑 @anseldeangelo Tamika is WAYYYYYYY better than me, because there ain’t no way in hell that heifer would walking past me with a whole payroll of people and she ain’t run me my $30,000 yet. #QueensOfRB Tamika is WAYYYYYYY better than me, because there ain’t no way in hell that heifer would walking past me with a whole payroll of people and she ain’t run me my $30,000 yet. #QueensOfRB https://t.co/b9I8OWMiQU

Terrance J. @TerJuan87 It sounds like LaTocha wants Tamika to be a Yes-person and Tamika was tired of playing that role. #TheQueensofRB It sounds like LaTocha wants Tamika to be a Yes-person and Tamika was tired of playing that role. #TheQueensofRB

Not An Emotional Butler for YT People @ify_spiffy @kandiburrussFP What’s wild about this whole situation is Tamika seems like the type of sister who would have given La’Tocha the money if she just asked for it. @kandiburrussFP What’s wild about this whole situation is Tamika seems like the type of sister who would have given La’Tocha the money if she just asked for it.

Freaky ty @freakyty069 @Glock_Topickz she need to pay Tamika her 30k in my Tamika voice “CAUSE YOU CAN STILL GO TO JAIL” @Glock_Topickz she need to pay Tamika her 30k in my Tamika voice “CAUSE YOU CAN STILL GO TO JAIL” https://t.co/erWJIZMdzW

Chef DonDon @chef_dondon #WWHL LATOCHA “AT THE END OF THE DAY” IM CLOCKING ALL LIES!!!! ALSO YOU A YEAR & SOMETHING OLD THAN TAMIKA PLEASE STOP WITH YUE LIES LOVE #latochascott LATOCHA “AT THE END OF THE DAY” IM CLOCKING ALL LIES!!!! ALSO YOU A YEAR & SOMETHING OLD THAN TAMIKA PLEASE STOP WITH YUE LIES LOVE #latochascott #WWHL

BobbySummers21 @BobbySummers21 #TheQueensOfRB #SWVXSCAPE Latocha is being performative if she really wanted to work things out with Tamika she COULD & WOULD!!!!!! Cut the nonsense!!! #WWHL Latocha is being performative if she really wanted to work things out with Tamika she COULD & WOULD!!!!!! Cut the nonsense!!! #WWHL #TheQueensOfRB #SWVXSCAPE

𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 💋 @MJFINESSELOVER #WWHL LaTocha and Rocky KNOWS they stole Tamika's royalty checks. She is just completely brainwashed by Rocky. #TheQueensOfRB LaTocha and Rocky KNOWS they stole Tamika's royalty checks. She is just completely brainwashed by Rocky. #TheQueensOfRB #WWHL

There have been more accusations made by Tamika Scott against her sister, fellow Xscape singer LaTocha Scott

In the YouTube video posted on March 29, Tamika claimed that an unknown number was texting her threatening messages.

Tamika Scott claimed the message was an attempt to blackmail her and Todd Tucker, Kandi Burruss' husband. In the message Tamika received, it was mentioned that she sent a n*ked photo to Rocky Bivens.

The text also mentioned a 2016 s** tape of Tamika and "a video of Todd s*****g trans d***." Tamika told LaTocha in the YouTube video:

“I just need you to go somewhere and repent. And ask God to forgive you and your husband. You and your husband got to be the most simplest criminals in the world.”

The season finale of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B has been released on Bravo.

