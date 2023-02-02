''She's the curator'': The Last of Us star Nick Offerman reveals his wife convinced him to star in heartbreaking episode 3

The Last of Us star Nick Offerman recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he spoke about the widely acclaimed episode three of the show and how his wife, Megan Mullally, convinced him to appear in the episode. He mentioned that after reading the script, she said,

''You're going to Calgary, buddy. Have fun, you have to do this.''

Offerman then jokingly said that Mullally is the ''curator'' and that she ''chose every garment that I'm (he's) wearing.''

In the third episode of The Last of Us, Nick Offerman played the role of Bill, a performance for which he received widespread critical acclaim. The episode, Long, Long Time, aired on HBO on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Nick Offerman opens up on unforgettable episode 3 of The Last of Us and more.

Nick Offerman told Jimmy Kimmel that he's been receiving ''a tsunami of wonderful, generous plaudits'' from fans for his performance in The Last of Us episode 3. As Offerman mentioned,

''I mean, we, the episode began airing on Sunday - we had 6.4 million viewers. And HBO - they're so not f***ing around that they sent me on Jimmy Kimmel show on Wednesday to cull the stragglers.''

In Jeff Bezos' tweet praising him, Nick Offerman said,

''It's crazy, I got in touch with Jeff and said thank you and he bumped me up to something called Super Prime.''

Nick Offerman's performance as Bill in The Last of Us' latest episode has garnered him worldwide acclaim. The episode is considered one of the finest in recent TV history by numerous critics and fans.

Apart from The Last of Us, Nick Offerman has been a part of several popular and acclaimed shows and films, including Parks and Recreation, Fargo, and Lucy in the Sky, to name a few.

In brief, about The Last of Us cast, plot, and more details.

The Last of Us is based on the iconic video game of the same name. It focuses on a smuggler who sets out to escort a teenage girl across a devastated, post-apocalyptic America while navigating numerous challenges and dangers that he encounters along the way. Here's the official synopsis of the series, according to WarnerMedia Pressroom:

''THE LAST OF US takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.''

The show stars Pedro Pascal in the lead role of Joel. Pascal has been terrific throughout the first three episodes and has garnered highly positive reviews from fans and critics.

Apart from The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal is known for his performances in The Mandalorian, Narcos, Game of Thrones, and many more. Other cast members starring in the show include Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, and many others.

Don't forget to watch episode 4 of The Last of Us on HBO on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

