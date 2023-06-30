"She was a survivor": Phoebe Waller-Bridge opens up on her character in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

In the highly anticipated film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which released today, on June 30, Phoebe Waller-Bridge takes on a character that is intricately woven with moral ambiguity and carries the weight of being a survivor.

As Harrison Ford leads the ensemble cast in this final installment of the iconic action-adventure franchise, Indy and his goddaughter, Helena, find themselves embarking on a race against time.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Phoebe Waller-Bridge elaborated on her character in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The Emmy-winning actress teased that her portrayal brings forth a level of moral ambiguity that may catch audiences off guard. This complexity stems from her character's resilience as a survivor and the sense of abandonment she has experienced from those close to her:

"I think the script did a lot of that for me because she was a very unique character on the page. I just loved how layered she was in terms of her moral ambiguity. That was very appealing to me. There was somebody who clearly has a heart and clearly has a longing for friendship, companionship, and family but that's buried so deep below her bravado and her apparent need for cash. Which is a real love story in her mind at the beginning is between Helena and cash."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge opens up about her role in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's presence in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny continues a longstanding tradition in the franchise of introducing strong, powerful women who join Indy on his adventures.

In a surprising and comical twist, Helena, portrayed by Waller-Bridge, delivers a powerful punch to her own godfather, Indy, played by Harrison Ford.The punch is so forceful that it knocks him out cold. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Waller-Bridge fondly recalled the moment, describing it as glorious:

"It's an incredibly well-executed scene and the punch itself is brilliant. Throughout the film, there's a lot of fighting and left hooks, especially when she's taking on the bad guys.But to have that punch directed at the hero of the film...it was hilariously satisfying."

Waller-Bridge chuckled when told by the interviewer that audiences at screenings cheered during that particular moment. She stated that she hopes viewers understand the underlying motives behind her character's decision.

In Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Helena and Indy reunite in a thrilling race against time to secure the mythical Dial of Destiny, rumored to possess the ability to alter the course of history.

Their pursuit pits them against the nefarious Nazi antagonist Voller, portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen. As the fifth installment in this beloved franchise, the film guarantees wild action sequences that go beyond Helena's punch.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny promises to deliver an unforgettable conclusion to the daredevil archaeologist's journey. With Phoebe Waller-Bridge's portrayal of Helena adding a new layer of complexity and excitement, audiences can anticipate a thrilling ride filled with unexpected twists and turns.

As the fate of time hangs in the balance, Indy and Helena's quest will captivate viewers, leaving them on the edge of their seats until the very end. The movie is currently playing in theathres.

Poll : 0 votes