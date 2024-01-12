Shetland season 8 ending explained: Who is the Killer?

The tragic conclusion of Shetland season 8 reveals Ellen's true father to be her uncle Bobby, who had an incestuous relationship with his sister Stella, following the revelation of a sinister family secret.

The climax of Shetland season 8 combines emotional intensity and shocking revelations. Kieran’s world collapses as Ellen tells him he isn’t her biological father. In a fit of rage and despair, Kieran ends her life to keep his family from falling apart. This ending not only surprises but also probes into the damaging power of family secrets, making it last long in memory.

This tangle of lies eventually leads to a tragic climax where Ellen is killed by Kieran, a man she had considered her father.

Was the mystery behind the unnatural death of Ellen Quinn revealed in Shetland season 8?

Expand Tweet

The end of Shetland Season 8 is a stunning and dark revelation that brings together the series’ intricate plot. The heart of the mystery is about Ellen Quinn’s death and the detective work through which her killer gets identified, all linked with a deeply hidden family secret.

Following this lead, Tosh and Calder look at the Bain family because they find out that Ellen had gone back to their farm on the day she died. Their reaction when police arrive at their house with a search warrant shows that they know more than they are telling.

The investigation gains momentum after Ellen’s coat is found in one of the lambing barns, resulting in more questions being asked about other members of the family.

Expand Tweet

The solution to the­ puzzle resides in the­ date Septembe­r 17, indicated in Ellen's planner, which ove­rlaps with the passing of Kenny Bain, Grace's late­ spouse. This date holds importance since­ it was when Ellen obstructed he­r uncle Bobby's phone calls. The law e­nforcement officers at first suspe­cted Bobby of mistreating Ellen, but his re­sponse to her demise­ proposes differently.

The startling re­ality was brought to light when it was found that Kieran, who Ellen thought to be­ her father, was truly her kille­r. The disclosure occurred afte­r a DNA comparison demonstrated that Ellen's biological fathe­r was not Kieran but her uncle Bobby. This truth originate­d from a gloomy clan mystery: a one-night stand between Bobby and his sister Ste­lla (Ellen's mom) while they grie­ved their dad's demise­.

Expand Tweet

This incestuous relationship concluded with Elle­n's arrival, a reality covered up for ye­ars until Bobby admitted to Ellen. On the night that she was killed, Ellen confronts Kieran with the truth about his parentage. Kieran overwhelmed by the sense of betrayal and humiliation strangles Ellen as she argues with him in his car. He then takes her body to a secluded place, where it is later discovered.

The exposure of Ellen’s real father and her eventual death has adverse impacts on the Bain family. Stella and her son Rory depart the farm, while Grace and Bobby’s fates remain untold. Things end with the Bain-Quinn family being broken beyond repair, each member haunted by the actions they took and those that they hid.

What is the thriller series Shetland season 8 all about?

Expand Tweet

Shetland season 8 brings a change, to the story. Ashley Jensen, who plays Met detective Ruth Calder, replaces Douglas Henshall's character, DI Jimmy Pérez, in season 8. Calder, a Shetland native, returns to the islands after 20 years spent living in London. A case involving a witness to a gang shooting serves as her inspiration.

The season follows the pursuit of Ellen Quinn, a witness who has witnessed the execution of a police informant and is now on the run, towards the Aberdeen ferry. The story revolves around the mission to find Ellen with the help of law enforcement agencies, hitmen, and her influential family led by the formidable Grace Bain.

Expand Tweet

Jensen provides dimension to Calder, who strikes an uncomfortable partnership with Acting DI Alison “Tosh” McIntosh in her position. To make the plot even more intense, there are contract killers sent to retrieve a stash of drug money and silence Ellen.

Reflecting the characteristic moody landscapes and complex storytelling of earlier seasons, this show takes place in Shetland Isles’ sparse beauty. Calder’s plot revolves around her complicated return home, the difficult past, and the relationships with people from her past like an ex-boyfriend by the name of Cal and brother Alan whom she is now separated from.

Dr. Jense­n's new role in Shetland se­ason 8 effectively ushe­rs in a different phase, providing a nove­l viewpoint while kee­ping the fundamental aspects of the­ show intact. The show remains supreme­ as a high-caliber police drama, distinguished by its distinctive­ location and captivating character interplay.

Shetland season 8 is available to stream on the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video.