Shinola Ceramic Monster Automatic watch: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Shinola Ceramic Monster Automatic watch marks a significant addition to the renowned Monster time-telling lineup from the Detroit-based company, Shinola. Known for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Shinola’s latest release continues to uphold these values while introducing new materials and designs.

This timepiece stands out for its robust ceramic build, renowned for being hard-wearing, lightweight, and resistant to scratches, corrosion, and oxidation.

The Shinola Ceramic Monster Automatic watch officially launched on Friday, January 5, at 9 am EST. It is priced at $2,150 and is available for purchase via Shinola’s official website.

Shinola Ceramic Monster Automatic watch features an integrated rubber strap

Shinola Ceramic Monster Automatic watch (Image via Shinola)

The design of the Shinola Ceramic Monster Automatic watch is a nod to both modernity and tradition. Its watch dial, doused in a sleek and stealthy black color, is adorned with subtle wave-like etchings. These etchings pay homage to the fireboats of the Great Lakes, adding a unique historical element to the watch.

This timepiece offers a sturdy yet sophisticated profile. The watch's durability is matched by its visual appeal, which makes it an ideal accessory for both casual and formal settings.

The black hue of the watch is complemented by pops of white on the hour markers, enhancing its elegant appearance.

Functionality is at the forefront of this timepiece, with hour and minute hands coated in Super-LumiNova. This feature enhances the watch's visibility in dark environments, ensuring time is always within sight.

The Ceramic Monster Automatic is powered by the SW200-1, a reliable Swiss-made automatic movement. Boasting a minimum 38-hour power reserve, this movement guarantees precision and longevity.

Shinola Ceramic Monster Automatic watch (Image via Shinola)

The 43-mm diameter of the watch case and bezel are crafted from materials such as ceramic. This addition of ceramic and its combination with rubber in the Shinola Ceramic Monster Automatic watch is a testament to the brand's innovative approach to watchmaking.

The ceramic case and bezel provide exceptional durability and resistance against everyday wear and tear, while the integrated rubber strap offers a comfortable and secure fit. This combination of materials not only ensures the watch's resilience but also contributes to its versatile style. This makes it suitable for various occasions.

History of Shinola

Shinola Ceramic Monster watch (Image via Shinola)

Shinola, established in Detroit, has a storied history of producing high-quality watches and goods. The brand is renowned for its dedication to craftsmanship and locally sourced materials.

With each new release, including the Ceramic Monster Automatic, Shinola continues to demonstrate its ability to blend traditional watchmaking techniques with contemporary designs, catering to a diverse range of tastes and preferences.

Shinola Ceramic Monster watch (Image via Shinola)

The Shinola Ceramic Monster Automatic watch is a remarkable example of Shinola's expertise in creating timepieces that are both beautiful and functional. Released on Friday, January 5, 2024, priced at $2,150, and available on Shinola’s official website, this watch is expected to be a sought-after item for collectors and fashion-forward individuals alike.

Its unique combination of ceramic and rubber, along with its historical design elements and modern features, make it a standout piece in the world of luxury watches. The Ceramic Monster Automatic is a symbol of durability, style, and the enduring legacy of Shinola.