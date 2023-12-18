Silver And The Book Of Dreams ending explained

Amazon Prime’s Silver And The Book Of Dreams arrived on the screens on December 8, 2023. Based on The Silver Trilogy books by Kerstin Gier, the movie follows Liv Silver and her equation with dreams. Both the trailer and the movie were released on the same day, and viewers can stream Silver And The Book Of Dreams Prime Video. The meta-dream drama offers teen entertainment that is thought-provoking yet contains the youthful components of friendship and betrayal.

The film promises a unique combination of fantasy thriller and sci-fi drama. It is directed by Helena Hufnagel, and the screenplay for the movie is written by Sina Flammang and Christian Ditter. Produced under the banners of Constantin Film and Amazon Studios, Silver And The Book Of Dreams has almost one and half hour runtime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers, and the reader’s discretion is suggested.

What happened to the protagonist at the end of Silver And The Book Of Dreams?

Liv is a natural dreamer in the thriller (Image via IMDb and Prime Video)

In Silver And The Book Of Dreams, Liv, Anabel, and four boys pursue dreams to bring them to reality. They perform a ritual from the Book of Dreams so that their dreams will come true. The ritual gives them the ability to engage in dream-hopping, i.e. entering others’ dreams. However, due to this, their nightmares begin to manifest as realities.

Liv had come to know about Anabel’s intentions, and now she wanted to set things right. The ending shows Liv, played by Jana McKinnon, entering her sister Mia’s dreams and talking to her father. She then proceeds to dive into a snow-covered lake, pulling the evil Anabel with her. The Book of Dreams was destroyed, and both Liv and Anabel woke up in the real world, where all seemed normal.

However, the movie ends on a cliffhanger where Liv sees the same green door through which they used to enter the world of dreams. Now that the Book of Dreams was destroyed and everybody was back in the real world, the green door was not expected to exist anymore.

What does the green door at the end of Silver And The Book Of Dreams signify?

Liv and the boys share the Book of Dreams (Image via IMDb and Prime Video)

The green door was the gateway into the dream world and appeared in front of the characters of the movie as long as the Book of Dreams guided them. However, by the movie's conclusion, Liv destroyed the book, which meant that the green door would vanish, too, closing the entryway into the dream world.

The green door shown at the end of the movie is the twist in the story. The cliffhanger ending leaves room for various interpretations. While one explanation could be that there is more than one book, and Liv destroyed just one of them. Alternatively, there is a possibility that there are different ways to access the world of dreams other than the book.

However, the most disturbing interpretation is that Liv is still stuck in the icy lake with Anabel inside Mia’s dream. She never woke up in the real world but dreamt that she did. It could be a dream within a dream situation. The explanation may arrive later if the movie gets a sequel, although there is no official word about the same.

What is the basic plot of Silver And The Book Of Dreams?

The official synopsis of Silver And The Book Of Dreams reads:

“Liv moves to London with her mother Ann and little sister Mia. There she meets the mysterious Henry, who belongs to a secret circle that possesses the ability of lucid dreaming but their dream fulfilment comes at a high price.”

In the story, Liv and Mia move in with their mother’s new partner, Ernest and his two kids, Florence and Grayson. At night, Liv saw a green door and walked through it to the Highgate Cemetery, where she saw Grayson and his friends, Henry, Jasper and Arthur.

She was told by Grayson that she had walked into his dream. To her surprise, the boys recognized her the next day in school. They told her that she was a natural dreamer and invited her into their dreamer clan.

After they performed rituals written in Anabel’s Book of Dreams, their dreams started to turn true, but so did their nightmares. When Liv realized the pages about nightmares were torn off the book, she wanted to find out about it.

As Liv entered Anabel’s dreams to look for solutions, she unwittingly became a pawn in Anabel's manipulative scheme to frame Arthur and destroy her as well. Anabel, who was being treated in a psychiatric ward, was rescued by Liv. However, Anabel Scott, played by Josephine Blazier, entered Liv’s dream to force her to sacrifice her life.

Liv tries to find a solution to Anabel’s evil move by taking her into an icy lake inside Mia’s dream. Silver And The Book Of Dreams ends with a continued enigma about the dream world.

While there is no news about a sequel to the movie, Silver And The Book Of Dreams is currently available on Prime Video for streaming.