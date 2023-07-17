Sintonia season 4 on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

The fourth season of Netflix's popular Brazilian drama series, Sintonia, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The show follows a group of childhood friends who stay with each other through thick and thin as they navigate the various dangers and challenges of life in an obscure town in São Paulo, Brazil.

The series stars actor Christian Malheiros in one of the lead roles, alongside various others essaying key supporting characters. It is helmed by Guilherme Quintella, Felipe Braga, and Kondzilla.

Sintonia season 4 trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details revealed

Netflix released the official trailer for Sintonia season 4 on June 27, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous gripping and dramatic events set to unfold in the latest installment.

The trailer opens with a shocking shooting incident, following which the protagonist is shown to be gravely injured. A number of key moments from the new season are revealed without giving away any major spoilers.

Overall, the trailer maintains a highly intense and dramatic tone that fans of the show previous three seasons of the show would certainly love. A short description of the upcoming season, as per Netflix, reads:

''Rita (Bruna Mascarenhas), Nando (Christian Malheiros) and Mc Doni (Jottapê) begin a new moment in their lives after the fateful ending of the last few episodes, which put them in the middle of a crossfire. Things got serious, family, and nothing will ever be the same for the three protagonists. Nando, in his quest for redemption, will have to deal with the severe consequences put on his friends and family.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Doni, damaged from the shooting, struggles to take a new turn on his career, but finds a new path in other people's dreams when returning to his origins. And Rita, now a law student, finds herself in the dilemma of whether or not to believe in Brazilian justice. Adolescence is definitely behind, and the story heads towards the end when the three characters will have their fates drawn once and for all.''

Based on the trailer and description, viewers can expect another riveting season replete with lots of action and drama. The number of episodes in the current season is not yet revealed, but viewers can expect all episodes to drop on Netflix on the same day.

A quick look at Sintonia plot and cast

Sintonia revolves around the lives of three childhood friends who try to tackle a dangerous world of crime, violence, and drugs whilst ensuring they stay united and support each other in the most difficult situations. Netflix's official synopsis of the series reads:

''Three teens living in the same São Paulo favela pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs and religion.''

The cast features Christian Malheiros as Nando, Bruna Mascarenhas as Rita, and Jottapê Carvalho as Doni, among many others, playing major roles. The supporting cast also includes actors like Julia Yamaguchi, Gabriela Mag, Júlio Silvério, and many others.

Fans can stream all the episodes of Sintonia season 4 on Netflix on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.