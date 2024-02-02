Sister Wives' Christine Brown surprised by Meri's relationship update on social media

Long-time Sister Wives personality Meri Brown notified her Instagram community of her latest companion, a man named Amos, on her 53rd birthday. In her post, Meri shared several photos of herself with Amos, accompanied by a caption that expressed their shared interests and the joy they find in each other's company. The caption read,

“Meet Amos, the good looking guy I've been dating since October!...He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

This news caught the attention of fellow Sister Wives star Christine Brown. Despite their complex history as sister wives married to the same man for over 20 years, Christine offered words of support for Meri's new relationship in a recent People Magazine interview. This kind moment suggests a sense of closure and positive progression after the pair's legal and spiritual marriage to Kody Brown dissolved in 2022.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown's new romance thrills co-star Christine Brown

Upon learning about Meri's new relationship through social media, Christine Brown, another prominent member of the Sister Wives cast, expressed her surprise and happiness. In her interview with People magazine, alongside her husband David Woolley, Christine conveyed her support and joy for Meri's newfound romantic involvement.

She emphasized the importance of finding love and companionship, reflecting on her own experience with David Woolley, whom she married in October 2023. Christine's reaction is particularly poignant, considering her past connection with Meri as co-wife of Kody Brown.

Christine's supportive stance highlights a sense of camaraderie and personal growth, despite the complex history and previous challenges within the family. Her exact words were,

“We just found out about it, too, on social media. That's how I found out about it…I'm just happy for her. So happy for her. That is absolutely awesome. I'm just thrilled for her to be able to be in a romantic relationship."

She continued,

"It's just, really, an incredible thing to feel like you are loved more than anybody else. David loves me more than anybody else. I love him more than anybody else. It really is a powerful thing to know that you really have your person."

The link between Christine Brown and Meri Brown has long intrigued followers of Sister Wives. Previously married to Kody Brown in a polygamous structure, their lives stayed entangled for many eras. Meri became Kody's first wife back in 1990. Later, in 1994, Christine entered the fold as the third Sister Wife. Through the two women's joint years with Kody, viewers have witnessed fluctuating chapters play out.

Final thoughts

This latest update on Meri Brown offers an insightful twist in the continuing saga of the Sister Wives. Meri’s revelation of a newfound romance spotlights her evolution since severing marital ties with her former husband, Kody Brown.

Additionally, Christine Brown's blessing of Meri's fresh start to a degree epitomizes a poignant shift. Despite the complexities of their co-wife past, Christine's backing suggests a turning of the page.