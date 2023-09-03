Sitting in Bars With Cake: Cast list and characters explored

Amazon Prime Video's new drama film, Sitting in Bars With Cake, will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, September 8, 2023. The movie focuses on two best friends dealing with various joys and struggles in their twenties. Check out Prime Video's official synopsis of the film:

''Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence - also known as “cakebarring.”

The synopsis further reads:

''During their year of “cakebarring,” Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before. Sitting in Bars with Cake isn't only a madcap joyride through some of L.A.’s most colorful watering holes, it's a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places.''

Sitting in Bars With Cake stars Yara Shahidi in one of the key roles, along with various others playing significant supporting characters. The movie is helmed by Trish Sie and written by Audrey Shulman.

Sitting in Bars With Cake cast list: Yara Shahidi and others to star in Prime Video's new drama film

1) Yara Shahidi as Jane

Yara Shahidi stars as Jane in Amazon Prime Video's Sitting in Bars With Cake. Jane is known to be a shy and unambitious woman who's quite good at baking cakes. Her best friend convinces her to bake cakes for a year and bring them to bars to meet and socialize with people.

Shahidi perfectly embodies her character's traits, and viewers can expect a stunning performance from her in the film. She's best known for her performances in Peter Pan & Wendy, Amend: The Fight for America, and many more movies and TV series.

2) Odessa A’zion as Corinne

Odessa A’zion plays Corinne in the new Prime Video film. Corinne is Jane's extrovert friend who encourages her to meet people and helps her improve her self-confidence. Their friendship lies at the heart of the story, and it'll be fascinating to see how their relationship is explored.

A'zion is known for her appearances in Fresh Kills, The Inhabitant, The Tiny Chef Show, and Good Girl Jane, among many others.

3) Martha Kelly as Ruth

Martha Kelly stars as Ruth in Sitting in Bars With Cake. Apart from that, not much else is known about her character, but she will play a crucial role in the two best friends' lives. Kelly is a critically acclaimed comedian and actress who's known for Indoor Baseball, Hacks, Gaslit, and Marriage Story.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the flick also stars several others in major supporting roles, like:

Bette Midler as Benita

Ron Livingston as Fred

Simone Recasner as Nora

Will Ropp as Brock

Adina Porter as Tasha

Navid Negahban as Isaac

Reshma Gajjar as Dr. Mitchell

Charlie Morgan Patton as Alex

Don't forget to watch Sitting in Bars With Cake on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 8, 2023.