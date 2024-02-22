The Size? x New Balance 860v2 “Bacon” sneakers are a striking example of the continued relationship between the renowned UK shop Size? and the world-renowned athletic footwear brand New Balance.

Through this collaboration, a distinctive iteration of the beloved 860v2 model emerges. It takes inspiration from the legendary 'Bacon' colorway that originally adorned the Air Max 90

Size? is well-known for its unique partnerships. The brand has partnered with New Balance again to create a trainer that will attract fans of both modern and classic footwear. The 'Bacon' colorway presents a contemporary take on a beloved design. This colorway is a tribute to the extensive history of sneaker culture.

The Size? x New Balance 860v2 “Bacon” sneakers are set to launch exclusively this year and are anticipated to create significant excitement among sneaker enthusiasts.

The trainers will be available to fans globally through Size?'s online and physical stores. Both companies will benefit significantly from this launch, showcasing their commitment to innovative designs and high-quality craftsmanship.

Size? x New Balance 860v2 “Bacon” sneakers have a breathable mesh construction

The Size? x New Balance 860v2 “Bacon” sneakers feature a design that skillfully combines vintage charm with contemporary style. The leather overlays, along with the airy mesh design, provide both durability and structural stability.

Vibrant pink and red highlights add a modern touch to the color palette, which honors the original "Bacon" design with a white base, silver overlays, and brown textured side panels.

The appearance is complemented by an aged-style foam midsole that provides comfort for daily use.

Whether walking on streets or trails, the trainers' long-lasting brown rubber outsole guarantees their durability. This harmonious fusion of design and functionality is a prime example of Size? and New Balance's joint endeavor to create footwear that is built to last.

Size? x New Balance 860v2 “Bacon” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@ComplexSneakers)

A mainstay of the UK sneaker industry, The Heritage of Size? and New Balance Size? are renowned for their carefully chosen assortment of clothes and shoes.

Size? has concentrated on exclusive partnerships since its founding to provide the market with distinctive designs and narratives. This strategy has given Size? a devoted fan base and positioned it as a leader in the retail sector.

The foundation of New Balance's heritage is more than a century of commitment to excellence and performance.

New Balance is known for producing high-end running shoes that seamlessly blend style and functionality, thanks to its dedication to producing its products in the US and the UK. Because of their commitment, both casual wearers and athletes adore New Balance.

Size? x New Balance 860v2 “Bacon” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@ComplexSneakers)

The groundbreaking partnership between Size? x New Balance 860v2 “Bacon” sneakers unites tradition and modernity. Anticipation is growing as we wait for further information about the release, including the actual price.

This partnership not only honors a timeless colorway but also demonstrates the creative possibilities that arise when two titans of the industry come together. As the release date draws near, keep checking back for more information and get ready to expand your collection with a piece of sneaker history.

