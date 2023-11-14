Slow Horses season 3 is set to kick off with a double feature on Friday, December 1, and then treat fans to a fresh episode of this acclaimed British spy series every Friday, until December 29, exclusively on Apple TV+.

This thrilling show, inspired by the Slough House book series penned by British novelist Mick Herron, is gearing up to delve into the pages of Real Tigers for its upcoming season after the two successful previous editions.

The creation of Slow Horses is in the capable hands of See-Saw Films, with the television adaptation skillfully handled by Will Smith (known for Veep).

Leading the production are executive producers Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson, and Graham Yost.

The third season of the series, directed by Saul Metzstein, promises to uphold the high standards set by its predecessors. With a seasoned team of producers and the creative vision of director Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses on Apple TV+ continues to be a compelling and well-crafted show for its audience.

What is the plot of Slow Horses season 3 on Apple TV+

As Slow Horses Season 2 wrapped up, the Slough Housers successfully averted two major national threats and unveiled Cold War secrets.

In season 3, viewers will be immersed in the journey of former MI5 agents exiled to Slough House, resigned to monotony. However, their fortunes take a turn when a compelling conspiracy surfaces, resulting in the rescue of a kidnapped youth and a positive redefinition of their roles within MI5.

Season 3 unfolds with the team facing the challenge of rescuing one of their own and thwarting a rogue agent's plans.

Contrary to their perceived incompetence, these agents showcase their adeptness, compelling Lamb, the reluctant chief, to step up and fulfill his role. It appears there's more to these agents than meets the eye, pushing Lamb to rise to the occasion and take charge in handling the unfolding situation.

Under the leadership of the disgruntled chief, Jackson Lamb (portrayed by Gary Oldman), these agents are determined to prove their worth and effectiveness.

The Stellar Ensemble: Meet the Cast of Slow Horses Season 3

The main role of Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses season 3 is led by the actor Gary Oldman, who has bagged Academy Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and British Academy Film Award and Oscar for various performances.

Slow Horses Season 3 Star Cast (Image via ComicBook.com)

The impressive cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, an English actress, nominated five times for both the BAFTA Award and the Olivier Award, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce.

Season 3 introduces Sope Dìrísù as Sean Donovan and Katherine Waterston as Alison Dunn, adding fresh intrigue to the espionage world.

Slow Horses became popular for its unique group of actors and their outstanding performances. Although there were many characters in the first two seasons, the key members of the main cast are expected to return.

Slough House serves as a sort of bureaucratic limbo for MI5 rejects - fondly labeled "slow horses" - who've messed up but escaped being fired. Led by the gruff Jackson Lamb, they endure mundane tasks and occasional verbal jabs, intended to make them quit.

Despite the dull work, these 'slow horses' find themselves caught up in investigating threats to Britain. The series unfolds in the dreary Slough House office in London, where washed-up MI5 agents face the tail end of their careers.

The narrative centres on characters like River Cartwright, played by Jack Lowden, who, after a career mishap, seizes an opportunity for redemption when a kidnapping unfolds, leading him into a complex web of intrigue.

Anticipating future seasons: What lies ahead for Slow Horses beyond Season 3?

In addition to the existing cast, Slow Horses season 3 will introduce several newcomers. Gangs of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù is set to join for Season 3 and continue through Season 4 as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul.

For the fourth season, Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis are set to join, and there's a possibility some of them might appear in season 3 as well.